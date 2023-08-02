Couple and dog rescued from boat off Marshfield after striking rock and taking on water

“Upon inspection it was actually a submerged rock,” DiMeo said, calling the area of impact “a dangerous area to navigate.”

Authorities were alerted around 9 a.m. that the Sabreline cabin cruiser, named Persistence, had struck what the boaters thought was a lobsterpot while heading from Plymouth to Boston Harbor, Marshfield Harbormaster Michael DiMeo said.

A couple and their dog were rescued in waters off Marshfield on Wednesday after their 36-foot vessel struck a rock and began taking on water, officials said.

DiMeo said the couple, experienced boaters from Florida who live fulltime on the boat, quickly gathered their personal belongings and anchored before getting in a life raft with their pet. Rescuers spotted the couple in their raft about 100 yards from the boat.

They were placed on a rescue vessel and their boat was towed into Green Harbor in Marshfield, DiMeo said.

The vessel was brought to a boat ramp where it was emptied of the remaining water. Officials were in the process Wednesday of bringing it to a marina for repairs.

“The good news is, they were safe,” DiMeo said. “The dog was safe. There were no injuries, no medical issues,” and also no concerns about oil pollution or diesel in the water.

He said the tide in the area was unusually low Wednesday morning.

“Had it been a half hour later, the vessel probably would have cleared the obstruction,” DiMeo said, adding that the incident was ultimately “just a small accident.”

