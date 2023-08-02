Woman charged in hit-and-run crash that injured 75-year-old man in wheelchair in Bridgewater

A woman was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and hitting a 75-year-old man in a wheelchair in Bridgewater on Tuesday morning police said.
Bonnie Bowes, 61, of Bridgewater is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury; operating under the influence of drugs and causing serious bodily injury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and other charges, according to Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte.
Bridgewater police said they received multiple 911 calls at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a person in a wheelchair in the area of 241 Main St. was struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. Officers found the victim, a 75-year-old Bridgewater man, injured and lying on the grass between the roadway and sidewalk along with his damaged wheelchair, police said in a statement.
Police said the maroon SUV or crossover type of vehicle that allegedly struck the man and left the scene was traveling westbound toward West Bridgewater, and police in that town were notified and given a description of the vehicle.
The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police did not specify the extent of his injuries.
Police said officers in West Bridgewater located a vehicle that had damage consistent with the hit-and-run crash, and they pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of North Main and Matfield streets in West Bridgewater. Bowes, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody by Bridgewater police at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department, and anyone with information or camera footage is urged to contact Officer Gino Sergio or Detective Jacob Poulin at 508-697-6118.
