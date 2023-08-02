Woman charged in hit-and-run crash that injured 75-year-old man in wheelchair in Bridgewater

A woman was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and hitting a 75-year-old man in a wheelchair in Bridgewater on Tuesday morning police said.

Bonnie Bowes, 61, of Bridgewater is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury; operating under the influence of drugs and causing serious bodily injury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and other charges, according to Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte.

Bridgewater police said they received multiple 911 calls at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a person in a wheelchair in the area of 241 Main St. was struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. Officers found the victim, a 75-year-old Bridgewater man, injured and lying on the grass between the roadway and sidewalk along with his damaged wheelchair, police said in a statement.