Cardinal O’Malley leads Boston pilgrims to World Youth Day in Lisbon

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley is leading more than 600 pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Boston who are attending World Youth Day in Lisbon this week, the archdiocese said Wednesday.

Boston pilgrims joined the hundreds of thousands of attendees at the opening Mass celebrated by Cardinal Manuel Clemente of Lisbon, on Tuesday, the festival’s opening day, the archdiocese said in a Facebook post. The festival will last until Sunday.

World Youth Day is meant to help young Catholics celebrate their faith while grappling with the church’s ongoing sex abuse scandal. This is the first festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.