Cardinal O’Malley leads Boston pilgrims to World Youth Day in Lisbon

Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley is leading more than 600 pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Boston who are attending World Youth Day in Lisbon this week, the archdiocese said Wednesday.
Boston pilgrims joined the hundreds of thousands of attendees at the opening Mass celebrated by Cardinal Manuel Clemente of Lisbon, on Tuesday, the festival’s opening day, the archdiocese said in a Facebook post. The festival will last until Sunday.
World Youth Day is meant to help young Catholics celebrate their faith while grappling with the church’s ongoing sex abuse scandal. This is the first festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Pope Francis arrived in Portugal on Wednesday for the week-long festivities.
On Sunday, O’Malley was the primary celebrant of the International Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima, the archdiocese said in a Facebook post.
After the Mass, groups went to Marian apparition sites and met volunteers who aid pilgrims in their journey to Fatima, one of the most prominent Catholic pilgrimage sites in the world, the post said.
For O’Malley, this is not the first time he attended the festival. Before Lisbon, O’Malley had attended World Youth Day in Denver, Rome, Toronto, Cologne, Sidney, Madrid, Krakow, Rio de Janeiro, and Panama City, the archdiocese said.
O’Malley said on his blog that World Youth Day “is such a positive experience witnessing the life of the Church, and an opportunity for young people to be affirmed in their faith.”
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.