Donald Trump to campaign in New Hampshire on Aug. 8

Polling suggests the former president is the Republican frontrunner in this first-in-the-nation primary state despite his legal woes

By Steven Porter Globe Staff,Updated August 2, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former president Donald Trump will be back in New Hampshire next week as he continues to campaign as the apparent GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential contest.

Trump’s team announced Wednesday afternoon that he will deliver remarks on Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Windham High School in Windham, N.H., for a campaign stop that’s open to the public with advance registration.

His visit comes a week after his criminal indictment for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to President Biden.

Trump’s visit comes shortly after his top GOP rival, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, made a multi-day trip to the Granite State.

Trump and at least three other Republican presidential candidates will campaign with public events next week in New Hampshire, where the first-in-the-nation presidential primary is less than six months away.

Trump’s most recent visit to New Hampshire was in late June, when he spoke at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s annual Lilac Luncheon, while DeSantis held a simultaneous event about 40 minutes away.



Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.

