Donald Trump to campaign in New Hampshire on Aug. 8

Trump’s team announced Wednesday afternoon that he will deliver remarks on Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at Windham High School in Windham, N.H., for a campaign stop that’s open to the public with advance registration.

Former president Donald Trump will be back in New Hampshire next week as he continues to campaign as the apparent GOP frontrunner in the 2024 presidential contest.

His visit comes a week after his criminal indictment for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to President Biden.

Trump’s visit comes shortly after his top GOP rival, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, made a multi-day trip to the Granite State.

Trump and at least three other Republican presidential candidates will campaign with public events next week in New Hampshire, where the first-in-the-nation presidential primary is less than six months away.

Trump’s most recent visit to New Hampshire was in late June, when he spoke at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women’s annual Lilac Luncheon, while DeSantis held a simultaneous event about 40 minutes away.









