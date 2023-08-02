DPH launches new tool to track beach closures

For weeks, dozens of Massachusetts beaches have been closed because water quality tests determined that the water was polluted. This is largely because a type of sewer system used in 19 communities in the state is designed to discharge untreated sewage and storm water runoff into nearby waterways when it fills to capacity during heavy rainfall.

The interactive dashboard lets users track closures and see the results of water quality testing at all public beaches in the state. A list of beach closures was already available on the state’s website , which remains accessible, but the new site offers more information, including the results of previous tests and is updated two times a day .

With more than 50 Massachusetts beaches closed due to heavy rain and sewage overflows, the Department of Public Health has launched a new tool to help people check the safety of their favorite swimming spots.

When water quality tests show water to be unsafe, DPH requires notices to be posted on the beach and online. Beaches can reopen once a follow-up test, usually conducted within a day or two, shows bacteria levels have returned to a safe level.

“People can see: Is my beach closed? How often? How contaminated is it? It’s exciting,” said Chris Mancini, executive director of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, which he said has been talking to DPH for two years about updating the way it communicates water quality information.

A quick search shows that, as of Wednesday, King’s Beach in Lynn, which was closed more than any other beach last year according to a 2022 report, was tested and closed at three different locations for high levels of bacteria that indicate the presence of human waste. The last shown test, collected on July 31th at Eastern Avenue, showed bacteria levels of 2,600 colony forming units per 100 milliliters, up from the previous day’s levels of 959 CFU/100 mL and well above the limit of 104 CFU/100 mL.

The dashboard also offers an interactive map of the state that shows all beaches as colored dots and allows users to hover over any location to see its name, town, closure status, and whether the beach is marine or freshwater. The color of each dot indicates the beach’s status with green dots meaning open, red signaling closures, orange indicating partially closed, and black dots identifying off-season beaches.

As of Wednesday, 52 beaches were closed many concentrated around the Boston area, Gloucester, and other areas where combined sewer outfalls occur. In Boston, Malibu Beach, Savin Hill Beach, and Tenean Beach are closed, all due to excess levels of bacteria.

Across the U.S., most swim-related illnesses are linked to fecal contamination, according to DPH. People who swim in unsafe water risk stomach issues like nausea and vomiting, respiratory illnesses, skin rashes, and eye and ear infection. Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of getting sick.

According to the state website, any questions about the dashboard should be directed to the Bureau of Climate and Environmental Health at (617) 624-5757.

Zeina Mohammed can be reached at zeina.mohammed@globe.com. Follow her @_ZeinaMohammed.