Former employee charged with embezzling $1.3 million from Holbrook glass company

A Weymouth woman was arrested Tuesday by Holbrook police for allegedly embezzling $1.3 million from her former employer, , according to Police Chief William Smith.

Ashley Summer, 36, was an employee of Allstate Glass in Holbrook from 2020 until her resignation in February, Smith said in a statement.

The business contacted police to investigate after suspecting Summer, who had access to its finances, had stolen $50,000, the statement said.