Former employee charged with embezzling $1.3 million from Holbrook glass company

A Weymouth woman was arrested Tuesday by Holbrook police for allegedly embezzling $1.3 million from her former employer, , according to Police Chief William Smith.
Ashley Summer, 36, was an employee of Allstate Glass in Holbrook from 2020 until her resignation in February, Smith said in a statement.
The business contacted police to investigate after suspecting Summer, who had access to its finances, had stolen $50,000, the statement said.
Over the following months, police discovered that Summer allegedly made multiple fraudulent credit card charges, direct deposits, and wire transfers totaling more than $1.3 million between January 2021 and February 2023.
She was charged with larceny over $1200, two counts of improper use of a credit card over $1200, four counts of identity fraud, and felony money laundering, according to police.
Summer was arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court. Her bail was set at $100,000 cash. She is due to return to court on Aug. 30, the statement said.
The case remains under investigation.
