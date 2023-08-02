Land Court judge rules Graves Light owners do not have to pay property tax to town of Hull

So Waller was shocked when he received a property tax bill from the town of Hull in the summer of 2019, followed by a notice from the town’s tax collector saying that a “date of taking” would be announced.

Whether the lighthouse was part of Hull was never a question to Dave Waller, who bought it at a federal auction in 2013. The lighthouse sits in the middle of Boston Harbor, on a rocky ledge surrounded by water, and the only way to get there is by boat. When Waller bought it, the Coast Guard said the lighthouse was not in any city or town.

A Massachusetts Land Court judge has decided that Graves Light does not lie within the jurisdiction of the town of Hull and its owners do not have to pay property taxes to the town.

Since February 2020 a legal battle has been underway to decide whether, in fact, the lighthouse falls under the jurisdiction of the town.

On Tuesday Land Court Judge Diane R. Rubin decided that the lighthouse does not lie in Hull.

“I find that Graves Ledge lies neither within the municipal land nor tide water boundaries of the Town of Hull,” she wrote in her decision.

Waller applauded the decision. Waller noted that he has no problem with paying taxes, but for Hull to come out of nowhere, after so many years and try to leverage money out of a lighthouse that was located miles away from any shoreline was simply unfair, he said.

“This was just a land grab,” Waller said in a phone interview Wednesday.

From 1903 up until 2013, Graves Light had been the property of the federal government. When Waller bought it at auction for $933,888, he received an examination of title commissioned by the Coast Guard that stated that the “property is not located within the corporate limits of any municipality.”

Waller praised the decision of the judge and his lawyer’s work on the case since he took the matter to Land Court.

“I’m relieved,” by the judge’s decision, said Waller, “but I’m not surprised. The evidence was always clear.”

Peter Biagetti, an attorney representing Waller and the other owners of Graves Light, praised Rubin’s decision and her “careful and thoughtful” consideration of the case.

“From a lawyer’s point of view, a 48-page opinion as meticulous and detailed as this is really gratifying to see,” Biagetti said.

Biagetti also said the decision represented more than just a decision about the location of the lighthouse.

“This really is a victory for anyone who has received an incorrect, unfair, or unfounded tax bill,” Biagetti said.

James B. Lampke, the town counsel for Hull, said he was “disappointed” by the decision, but praised the judge’s “thoroughness” in her review of the case.

“We applaud the judge’s handling of the case,” said Lampke. “We just got the decision late yesterday, and we’re in the process of reviewing it.”

Lampke said after town officials review the decision they will decide "what, if any, next steps" will be taken by the town with regards to the matter.





















