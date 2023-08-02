Gunmen fire 21 shots at Burlington apartment complex

Gunmen drove in a stolen car to a Burlington apartment complex early Wednesday and fired nearly two dozen shots into the building, officials said. No one was hurt.
Shortly before 4 a.m., police received a report of shots fired at the Avalon apartment complex at 1 Arboretum Way, officials said.
Police determined “that suspects fired 21 shots from two separate weapons while on foot outside of the apartment building,” officials said.
The suspects drove off in the car, which had been reported stolen in Everett, police said. It was found abandoned in a neighborhood near the apartment complex, officials said.
“The Burlington Police Department believes this is a targeted act that does not pose an ongoing threat,” officials said.
No arrests have been made.
