New York man rescued after fall while hiking alone down Mount Washington

Then, the statement said, Israel decided to hike back down the mountain on foot via the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, where he expected to meet relatives hiking up from the bottom.

In a statement, the New Hampshire Fish and Game agency said Aron Israel, of Spring Valley, N.Y., “took The Auto Road” in a personal vehicle to the summit around 4:30 p.m. with a group of family and friends.

A 47-year-old New York man traveled by car to the summit of Mount Washington on Tuesday and then badly injured his ankle during a hike back down alone, drawing more than two dozen rescuers who brought him to safety amid 54-mile-an-hour gusts and wind chill temperatures below freezing, officials said.

But suddenly, he took a fall.

“While attempting to make this hike down, Israel fell and injured his ankle, which prevented him from hiking any further,” the statement said.

Officials said Israel called 911 and asked for help around 4:36 p.m., and that he had no food, water, or warm clothing at the time.

Plus it sure didn’t feel like August.

“The temperature on the summit of Mt. Washington at the time of the call was 37 degrees with a wind chill of 28 degrees, wind gusts were up to 54 miles per hour,” the statement said.

Authorities said Israel’s call prompted a response from Fish and Game, which requested help from the Appalachian Mountain Club in bringing fluids, food, and warm clothing to Israel, due to his “lack of movement.”

Additional volunteer rescuers and 11 students from a local Wilderness EMT class also stepped in to help, officials said.

All the volunteers were brought up Auto Road in trucks, and crews reached Israel around 7:20 p.m. on the trail, where they rendered first aid, stabilized his ankle, and placed him “in a warm sleeping bag in the litter,” which reached the summit around 8:30 p.m.

From there, officials said, Israel was placed in a truck and driven down to a waiting ambulance that took him to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment.

Officials noted that the rescue wouldn’t have run so smoothly without “the generosity” of the owner of Auto Road.

“New Hampshire Fish and Game has had a long working relationship with the privately owned Auto Road and appreciate being able to use the road in circumstances like this,” the statement said. “The Auto Road allowed Conservation Officers to relay over 25 rescuers and themselves up the mountain quickly, and then bring the patient back down in a short amount of time.”

Officials said a streamlined process reduces the likelihood of injuries to the patient or rescuers.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.