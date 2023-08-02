Hopedale police Facebook page hacked, ‘hoax’ anti-LGBTQ+ message posted, chief says

Giovanella said he learned of the message “probably three minutes after the post went out” at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday, and “immediately tried gaining access into the account” but found that the department had been locked out.

“This wasn’t us. There was nobody in our agency that did this,” Chief Mark A. Giovanella said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “Every post has to come through me. . . . Now that I’m no longer an administrator on our own site, I have no way of finding any information.”

A message that derisively describes a violent police attack on a transgender woman was posted to the Hopedale Police Department’s Facebook page late Tuesday night, but the chief said the account was hacked and the department is working to get the offensive “hoax” post taken down.

The post describes officers finding a person in a women’s restroom using drugs who then exposes their male genitals and is shot 47 times by police. It says police “feel justified” in the shooting and “will gladly unload on any ‘woman’ we see fit.”

The post indicates that a “Deputy Michael is currently on investigative leave (with bonus pay)” following the incident, but Giovanella said the scenario and the police department described bear no resemblance to reality.

“I do have an officer named Michael, but . . . they made reference to ‘deputy,’ and I don’t have a deputy position in my department,” Giovanella said. “It’s somebody that really has no basis of knowledge of the Hopedale Police Department.”

Giovanella said no other accounts or assets of the police department had been affected, and he believes the Facebook account takeover was connected to other online attacks nationally on law enforcement agencies.

“This is what hoaxes are designed to do,” the chief said. “They want to cause shock; they want to alarm the community, our followers. It’s a horrible message that was put out. It would never be sent from any member of this department.”

Hopedale police generally use the Facebook page to announce community events or road closures, Giovanella said.

“I’m surprised our Facebook was even on anybody’s radar,” he said.

Police on Wednesday were “trying to bring in outside agencies to assist us in the investigation to find out who’s responsible,” Giovanella said.

“The biggest thing that we’re working on right now is trying to regain control of the Facebook page,” he said, “so we get that message taken down and put out a proper message explaining what happened.”





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.