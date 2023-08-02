Jury convicts Quincy woman of first-degree murder for stabbing

A 25-year-old Quincy woman is facing a mandatory life sentence in state prison after a jury on Wednesday found her guilty of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing a man in a liquor store parking lot three years ago, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced.
Alyssa Dellamano was 22 when she stabbed 24-year-old Cameron Nohmy, of Milton, during an altercation on Sept. 11, 2020 in the parking lot of Supreme Liquors near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets near the Wollaston T Station.
Nohmy’s “associates” reported the incident to police at about 10:45 p.m. Nohmy was taken to the Boston Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Dellamano was convicted by a Norfolk Superior Court jury after four days of trial, Morrissey said. Her sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 8.
“The jury reached their verdict before 3 p.m. today, unanimously finding that Alyssa Dellamano stabbed Cameron Nohmy to death with pre-meditation that night,” Morrissey said in a statement.
“While defense argued that Dellamano acted in self-defense, Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely made a convincing argument that Cameron Nohmy was unarmed and did not pose a threat when she stabbed him,” Morrissey said. “We thank the jury for their service and believe that they made the right decision based on the facts and the law in this case.”
