Jury convicts Quincy woman of first-degree murder for stabbing

A 25-year-old Quincy woman is facing a mandatory life sentence in state prison after a jury on Wednesday found her guilty of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing a man in a liquor store parking lot three years ago, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced.

Alyssa Dellamano was 22 when she stabbed 24-year-old Cameron Nohmy, of Milton, during an altercation on Sept. 11, 2020 in the parking lot of Supreme Liquors near the intersection of Hancock and Woodbine streets near the Wollaston T Station.

Nohmy’s “associates” reported the incident to police at about 10:45 p.m. Nohmy was taken to the Boston Medical Center where he died from his injuries.