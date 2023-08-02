Mayor Michelle Wu says troubled Mass. and Cass area has reached ‘new level of public safety alarm’

Wu has made Mass. and Cass a priority since she took office in 2021, working to secure housing and treatment for the hundreds of people who gather there daily, and clearing the area of encampments with regular sweeps. But Wu said this summer the threats have increased; she described “drug trafficking, human trafficking, and violence taking place,” as well as “the storage of weapons, potentially” that present risks for outreach workers and non-profit teams there to offer services.

The troubled area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard “has gotten to a new level of public safety alarm,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday morning, describing mounting safety risks in a part of the city that has for years been home to an open-air drug market, with overlapping public health crises of addiction, homelessness, and mental health.

“All of the non-city teams have said in the last few weeks, the situation has gotten so dangerous that we are pulling our people out — we cannot be in there,” Wu said in a livestreamed interview Wednesday on the online “Java with Jimmy” show. “Even those who are experts and do this every single day have said it’s reached a new level that is untenable.”

Wu said Wednesday morning the city is “planning to take a major step” to address safety threats in the area, though she did not offer details. “We have to get going on a different approach.”

“This is the issue that I feel like we’ve been pouring a lot into, and have to make a judgment call that we need to reorient and really find the approach that’s going to make a big difference,” Wu said.

A city-run dashboard tracking public safety in the area shows a striking increase in incidents requiring emergency medical services over the last few months. From April 2022 to April 2023, the area typically saw between 300 and 400 EMS incidents per week. But that number more than doubled at the end of April this year; several weeks this summer, the city has recorded around 900 such incidents.

City data show there were about 230 people in the area each morning during the last week of July, a similar tally to the number of people there last year at the same time.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.