At Mass. General for Children, an afternoon of crafts, video games, and superheroes

Look a bit closer, though, and you’d notice four masked figures among the crowd. Those faces belonged to cosplayers — people who dress up as book, movie, and video game characters — in costume as comic book characters Captain Marvel, Harley Quinn, Batman, and Scarlet Witch. The cosplayers are among many visiting Boston for FAN EXPO Boston , formerly known as Boston Comic Con: a three-day event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center from Aug. 4 to 6. They paid a visit to Mass. General for Children to brighten the days of patients, families, and hospital staff.

At first glance, Tuesday afternoon in the playroom at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children looked like any other: Pediatric patients played video games, chatted with their families, and made crafts.

Xxavier Simmons, 10, of Cambridge, a patient at Mass General Hospital, got a hi-five from Captain Marvel cosplayer Marie Scarfo as he plays pinball in the pediatric unit. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Patients and families trickled in and out of the playroom — a popular spot among pediatric patients and their loved ones — from late morning to early afternoon. Some children opted to don a superhero mask or cape, while others beelined straight for the slime-making activity or the Nintendo gaming station. A quiet chatter hummed throughout as visitors snacked on cupcakes and superheroes milled about.

Anabel Bordas, the mother of 12-year-old patient Isabella Tejeda, said she was incredibly grateful to have access to a space with so many resources. Tejeda said the playroom was “the funnest room to go in.” But, she added that she misses her home in Lawrence, Mass.

“Nothing ever compares to my house, but this room makes [being in the hospital] more doable,” she said.

Tejeda and Bordas have spent many of the six days since Tejeda was admitted to the hospital in the playroom making art — one of their favorite hobbies at home. Bordas said the opportunity to be creative helped her feel less “stuck.”

“It makes me realize how lucky we are,” Bordas said. “If we were in Lawrence we wouldn’t have any of this. We don’t get this kind of luxury there.”

Matches Malone as Batman checked in on patient Isabella Tejada in the pediatric floor at Mass General Hospital. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Batman cosplayer Matches Malone said he spends time at charity events and hospitals to “spread cheer — and justice.” He shared his admiration for the pediatric patients and added that his work was always done with the children’s happiness in mind.

“They’re heroes for what they’re going through and what they’re battling,” he said.

In between visits to patients’ rooms, Malone and Harley Quinn cosplayer Carley Winn played Nintendo games with 10-year-old patient Violet Oriold and her older sister, Olivia.

Diane Dryer, Violet’s grandmother, recognized the benefits of creativity. She said events like Tuesday’s help get children moving and socializing outside of their rooms, which can feel lonely. Her daughter, Kristina Oriold — Violet’s mother — added that games like the pinball machine also provide stress relief for parents.

“There’s always something to do here,” Oriold said. “Being in the hospital is hard, but when places lift your spirits, it helps.”

The family traveled to Boston from Calgary, Alberta, for Violet to receive surgery. She had been in the hospital for two weeks and had a few more days before she would be able to leave, Dryer said. While the journey was long and the procedure was expensive — Dryer said the family was paying out of pocket — she expressed gratitude toward the hospital staff and its facilities for helping the time pass quickly.

Tuesday’s visit is part of Mass. General’s ongoing effort to welcome and comfort pediatric patients and their families, according to Eva Mintz, a child life specialist at Mass. General.

“Events like these help bring some normalization to hospitalization,” Mintz said. “When [children] leave the hospital, they don’t reflect on it as scary or traumatic.”

Violet Oriold, 10 (left) a patient at Mass General Hospital from Alberta, Canada, played a video game with Harley Quinn cosplayer Carley Winn. At center is Violet’s sister, Olivia, 12. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.