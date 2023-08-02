New MBTA contract calls for 18 percent pay hike over 4 years, sign-on bonuses

She said the contract, which the T board is scheduled to vote on Thursday, also includes better pay, sign-on bonuses for new hires, retention and longevity incentives for existing workers, and an additional 10 days of paid parental leave and bereavement leave.

“Today is a big moment for the MBTA, and for its future,” said Healey during a briefing at the T’s Cabot Yard in South Boston.

A new four-year contract for the MBTA’s largest union includes an 18 percent wage increase over the life of the tentative agreement, the most significant pay increase for the agency’s frontline workers since the 1990s, Governor Maura Healey said Wednesday.

“This contract demonstrates just how much we value” the workforce, said MBTA General Manager Phil Eng of the four-year contract with Local 589, which represents frontline workers including bus and train drivers and repair personnel.

Local 589 President Jim Evers concurred.

“The new contract is a game changer for the public transit system,” Evers said.

Evers said before the briefing that Eng, who started in April, has been “a great partner” so far.

“He’s willing to listen to frontline folks,” Evers said. “They’re showing us respect finally.”

The contract includes a provision recognizing assaults on bus drivers that will allow them to receive full pay if they are not working because of an assault related injury, Evers said. Another provision will create a committee to improve bathroom access along routes, he said.

Evers said the contract was approved unanimously by union members on Sunday.

The officials’ comments followed a radio interview Eng gave Tuesday in which he said the T’s still struggling to retain employees, even as hiring hits a relative peak.

He told WBUR the T is “hiring at a rate we’ve never hired before,” but is facing steep competition from the private sector, and seeing far too many employees exit the troubled agency. He said the agency is meeting its internal hiring goals — although he did not specify what those goals are — but attrition is “offsetting those metrics.”

The T faced a 13 percent attrition rate throughout the fiscal year that ended in June, according to a presentation given during the agency’s July 13 board meeting. While about 280 workers retired, nearly 580 others left the agency for other reasons.

The MBTA hired 117 workers per month between the start of January and July 16, up from an average of 69 workers per month in 2022 and 27 per month in 2021, according to Joe Pesaturo, an agency spokesperson.

In Tuesday’s radio interview, Eng cited new bonuses, the T’s fleet of HR on-the-go vehicles, and a new deal with the Boston Carmen’s Union to change the number of hours new bus drivers can work as proof of momentum to boost hiring.

Limited staffing means more safety issues, reduced bus service, and increased service interruptions system-wide, as well as stalled progress on fixing speed restrictions, according to reports by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation in April and the Federal Transit Administration last year.

Also during the WBUR interview, Eng said the T is prioritizing projects designed to improve rider safety, citing the recent closure of the Green Line’s B Branch, which followed a derailment near the Packard’s Corner stop in June.

That branch reopened over the weekend, although riders could be forgiven for not noticing faster speeds. The curve of the tracks near Packard’s Corner means trains are still capped at around 6 miles per hour, Eng said, but the new rails will help minimize the risk of future accidents.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.

Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her @taydolven. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.