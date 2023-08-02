More Trump indictments won’t budge his devotees

Big whoop. Trump has been collecting indictments and court losses at a pretty decent clip. Late last year, his company was convicted of tax fraud and other crimes; earlier this year, he was indicted in Manhattan on felony charges stemming from paying hush money to a porn star; found liable for sexually assaulting and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll in May; and indicted by Smith in June, for withholding classified documents and obstructing justice. He will likely soon be indicted for trying to overturn the will of the voters in Georgia.

Sure, Special Counsel Jack Smith dropped a doozy on Tuesday, indicting former president Donald Trump for attacking the very heart of our Republic – conspiring to overturn the results of a democratic election.

Nothing will come between the once and future king and his loyal subjects.

None of it has put much of a dent in Trump’s popularity, just as none of the appalling things the twice-impeached president did before this harmed his standing with his voters. A couple of the setbacks have even given him a bump in the polls and an uptick in donations.

A recent New York Times poll found Trump – who is vaporizing his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination – tied with President Biden among registered voters in their likely 2024 rematch. Only 19 percent of Republican respondents said Trump’s behavior after his 2020 election defeat threatened our democracy.

He’s like Thanos collecting infinity stones, every charge making him stronger and more destructive. Sure, the Marvel villain wiped out half of the universe with a snap of his fingers, but those woke warriors had it coming. And besides, Thanos really believed he was doing the right thing.

As did Trump, according to his Republican apologists who, despite plentiful evidence to the contrary, are claiming Trump truly-ruly believed the election had been stolen from him and was only trying to fulfill the will of his voters by preventing Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

His most devoted voters, who love him because he’s willing to smash everything, including decency, to pieces, are hardly going to be swayed by new federal charges — especially when they concern episodes of the Trump Show from two seasons ago.

Here, as with every transgression of which Trump is accused, their response will be two-fold: The allegations are out-and-out lies, and even if they aren’t, they’re not crimes when Dear Leader does them. The truth is always what Trump says it is. For his cultish followers to believe their lying eyes would be to admit they were wrong all along, and that won’t do.

It seemed like an exaggeration when Trump said in 2016 that he could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and not lose voters. Given the way the ensuing years have played out, it is likely quite literally true – especially if the victim in question were a Democrat, which would probably push him even higher in the polls. Perhaps he could break 50 percent by kicking a puppy.

OK, he shouldn’t do that. But it’s hard to imagine a transgression against which his die-hards would not defend him. And therefore one that would draw criticism from any of the spineless GOP politicians who cannot survive without the fervent base that now owns their party.

Their contortions are painful to watch. But for his relentless cruelty to vulnerable people in his state, one might feel sorry for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, so desperate to beat Trump, but so terrified of alienating the the former president’s voters he so dearly needs to do that. And so even though he had not read the indictment — built on evidence provided by Republicans, including Trump’s VP Mike Pence — DeSantis condemned it as a “weaponization of government.”

Thanks largely to Republicans’ testimony, we know it was in fact Trump who tried to weaponize the government, leveraging the IRS, the Justice Department, and US foreign policy to hurt his enemies. But again, it’s not wrong if His Majesty does it.

DeSantis and other Republican hopefuls have vowed to pardon Trump if their presidential dreams come true. But he — and all the other GOP candidates — has no hope in hell of winning the nomination as long as Trump stays out of prison.

And it would be foolish to count Trump out, even then.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.