‘Thriving together’: Black Bostonians and visitors celebrate a successful NAACP convention

The weeklong conference — which included a block party Friday, speeches by Vice President Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton, and a marathon session of debate and voting on the group’s policy agenda — came at a time of increased representation of Black Americans in the halls of leadership, but also in an era of elevated racial strife and rollbacks of hard-won civil rights gains.

“We feel really good about the outcome,” Tanisha Sullivan, president of the NAACP’s Boston chapter, said Tuesday, as the convention wound down. “I’m hopeful that as a result of this convention there are people who will give Boston a second look.”

Boston civil rights leaders and city officials declared the NAACP’s annual convention a rousing success, saying it drew vast multi-generational crowds, injected money and new connections into local Black-owned businesses, and reintroduced Boston to a historic civil rights organization that last held its convention here when busing riots and hate crimes against African-Americans were recent memories.

“We came into this convention knowing that there’s a lot of things happening in policy, particularly the [Supreme Court’s] affirmative action decision,” said Michael Curry, the NAACP’s New England administrator who helped bring the convention to Boston. “We know that tensions are high across the country with some of the culture wars.”

Advertisement

It was the right time, Curry said, to bring conversations about race in America back to Boston, a city with a troubled past but also deep ties to civil rights advocacy, where the first NAACP local chapter was chartered and where Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King met and began their careers.

Bringing the NAACP’s annual convention back to Boston for the first time since 1982 was a long held goal of Curry’s. He had been pitching the city to the group’s national leadership since the mid-2000s, but was rebuffed due, in part, to Boston’s high hotel rates, he said. Finally in 2018, when other options for the 2020 event fell through, Boston got a shot.

Advertisement

Curry contacted then-Mayor Marty Walsh, who agreed to help raise money to subsidize hotel rooms. Boston was scheduled as the NAACP’s 2020 host city until the pandemic put all plans on hold.

After Michelle Wu became mayor in 2021, her administration took the mantle, working with the NAACP’s Boston branch to throw the event.

“This was the longest-ever preparation for an NAACP event that I’m aware of,” said Michael Munn, a community engagement liaison with Meet Boston, a tourism and convention group that helped organize the event. “It was five years in the making.”

Last week, thousands of attendees streamed into Boston from across the country, many of them traveling as groups representing their local branches. They came from all walks of life. There were business executives and entertainment celebrities, as well as “everyday folks: parents, uncles, seniors,” Curry said.

Their numbers exceeded all expectations. “We were anticipating around 6,500,” Munn said. By Saturday morning, there were already more than 10,000 registrations and still more were rolling in, Curry said.

The weekend’s events kicked off with a block party inside the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Wu delivered opening remarks. “We are beyond thrilled to show the world a little bit of what’s happening in our city,” she said. Then attendees filled a dance floor during a performance by DJ Jazzy Jeff, as others browsed pop-up shops from local Black-owned businesses.

Advertisement

Other Black-owned businesses won contracts from the convention. A Black-owned company handled parking, said Joseph D. Feaster, Jr., an attorney and former president the NAACP Boston branch. RoseMark Production, a Black woman-owned business, organized some of the convention’s marquee parties.

Feaster, who helped organize the 1982 convention in Boston, said the participation of Black businesspeople was a key benefit of holding the convention here, and something that was not practical the last time the NAACP came to town.

“That certainly wasn’t something we were able to address back then because we didn’t have the [Black-owned] businesses,” he said. “For sure, we were pleased to see that opportunity present itself this time.”

Throughout the convention, attendees from every generation — high school students to retirees — mingled. The ACT-SO competition, featuring contests in fields from computer engineering to dance, attracted hundreds of high schoolers and college students.

Meanwhile, civil rights icons spoke at convention sessions and greeted old allies and friends. Hazel Nell Dukes, the 91-year-old former NAACP president who worked with the Lyndon B. Johnson administration on the Head Start education program, was a constant presence and received the NAACP’s highest award at the closing ceremony Tuesday night.

On Saturday night, representatives from every walk of life turned out for a 3,000-guest reception hosted by Wu at the Westin hotel in the Seaport District. Devin McCourty, the former New England Patriots star, was there. And so was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary group of Black pilots who fought in World War II.

Advertisement

“We had pretty much every generation in the room meeting one another,” said Segun Idowu, Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion. “We had a grand old time.”

Other events took place in the community. On Friday, leaders of NAACP branches visited Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan. “Black excellence isn’t just going to a convention downtown in the Seaport,” Sullivan, the Boston NAACP president, told visitors at Freedom House, a Dorchester nonprofit. “This is Black excellence right here.”

Idowu, the City Hall official, said one goal of the convention was to show NAACP members who may not have visited Boston in years how the city has changed. “We showed people what the real Boston is like and what the Boston of 2023 is like,” he said.

There was also business to tend to. On Monday, delegates debated and voted on resolutions that will set the NAACP’s agenda for the next year. The session dragged on for 10 hours and was, at times, spirited.

“I am inspired by your ability to stay and do the work,” Leon W. Russell, the NAACP’s chairman, told the crowd as the session dragged into the evening. “Because of that, you’ve promptly missed the free cheese and crackers that they had at the two receptions that began.”

The resolutions dealt with racial health disparities; housing; education, including legislative bans on so-called critical race theory; affirmative action; and student debt forgiveness, among other issues that, in many cases, disproportionately affect Black Americans.

Advertisement

“People are fired up and ready to go back to their communities and make a difference,” said Teresa Haley, president of the NAACP branch in Springfield, Ill.

Haley said Boston’s history of racial strife and violence had not weighed on her expectations about the convention. “Boston is no different than Springfield, Illinois,” she said. “Racism is everywhere. It just depends how you choose to face it and fight it.”

The convention attendees, she said, did not shy away from acknowledging the country’s past; Haley’s branch is trying to create more awareness of a 1908 race riot that devastated Springfield’s Black community. But the Boston event was more focused on celebrating the present and shaping policy for the future, she said.

The event’s core message, Hale said, was this: “We are Black, we are proud, and we are thriving together.”

At Tuesday night’s closing ceremony, guests were dressed to the nines.

“Let us carry the resilience displayed here at the 114th convention as we continue to fight for equality,” Karen Boykin-Towns, a NAACP national vice chairperson, told the crowd.

Then “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross played through a stereo system and guests stood up as Dukes, the 91-year-old activist, walked onto the stage. Clinton greeted her at the lectern and presented her with the Spingarn Medal, the NAACP’s highest honor.

After the cheers subsided, Dukes said she would continue to advocate for African-Americans and “to stop those who try to turn back the hand of time.”

“I’m not tired yet,” she said.

Milton Valencia of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Alysa Guffey can be reached at alysa.guffey@globe.com. Follow her @AlysaGuffeyNews.