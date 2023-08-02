New Hampshire to get new voting machines

Each vendor will demonstrate how their voting machine works, and then attendees will get a chance to test out the different machines. That will include local election officials and members of the Ballot Law Commission, the group with the authority to decide which devices are approved for use in New Hampshire.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State David Scanlan is hosting a public demonstration of voting machines from three different companies, as the state’s aging AccuVote machines are nearing the end of their useful lifespan. The state’s had the old machines for around three decades.

New Hampshire is preparing to get new voting machines, and it’s about time.

”It’s kind of like going out and buying a new car,” said Scanlan. “You have some models. You know that they all work, but it comes down to the features of the vehicle that make them the best preference.”

He said he hopes that after the event the Ballot Law Commission will have enough information to choose one or two devices to approve.

The three companies that will be presenting are Dominion Voting Systems, Election Systems & Software, and VotingWorks.

“Getting new devices approved and up and running in towns is what we see as the most urgent election infrastructure priority right now,” said McKenzie St. Germain, director of the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights.

She said the state’s AccuVote machines are from 1989 and are no longer produced. “The only way to get new parts in these machines currently is for the company to actually take apart old ones that are in use and replace those pieces,” she said.

St. Germain said she’s attending the afternoon session and she’ll be watching to see if the devices are easy for voters and election officials to use and understand. She’s also hoping to get more information on pricing and contract details for each of the companies.

Towns are responsible for paying for the new machines. Not all of them opt to do so — St. Germain said 103 smaller towns use hand counting, while 134 have machines.

“We would love to see some support from the state for purchasing new ones because we know the state of the AccuVotes is just so tenuous,” she said.

A morning session starts at 9 and an afternoon session starts at 1. Both will be held on the second floor of the Legislative Office Building and are open to the public. Register here if you’re interested in attending.

