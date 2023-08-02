Pleasant weather continues, with a brief, rainy interruption

High pressure will remain in control through Thursday. Areas of high pressure have winds that circulate clockwise around them and as the system moves out into the Atlantic, the winds will flip around to the South and our weather will begin to change.

It’s been nice to have the windows open, turn the air conditioner off, and enjoy a rain-free few days. Even Boston was about 6 degrees cooler than the 30-year average to start Wednesday.

Temperatures across the suburbs ended up near 50 degrees at sunrise Wednesday morning, which is certainly below average for the time of year but a welcome change for most of us.

As high pressure moves east a moist southerly flow will take over for Friday. NOAA

The mediogram below shows a lot of information. I have highlighted some of the more important things, such as the southerly flow of air, the increase in dew points, the chance of showers, and even the potential for thunder.

All of this will arrive late Thursday night but Friday is the day in which precipitation is most likely.

Changing weather brings showers to the area for Friday although it won’t rain all the time. NOAA

It will become more humid on Friday but not to the level we saw last month. Nevertheless the amount of precipitable water, which is a good measure of how hard it can rain, will increase. As showers arrive Friday some of them could contain heavy downpours and once again there is the potential for some areas of street flooding.

Most areas will see anywhere from a half an inch to an inch and a half of rain, the wide range due to the potential for a thunderstorms. Any time you get those rainfall can be enhanced.

Showers will arrive Friday and be most numerous in the afternoon and overnight. TropicalTidbits

As more humid air arrives later Thursday and Thursday night there could be some shower activity. The highest risk of this will be north and west of Route 495 but even in Greater Boston there could be a few showers.

During Friday we will watch a cold front approach the area and as the day progresses the chance for showers will increase, with the highest risk in the afternoon and evening. In terms of any outdoor plans you have for Friday unless they require 100 percent dry weather I would not cancel them. There is the chance that there are several hours of dry weather before the more significant rain arrives.

The ICON model shows most areas will receive half an inch or more rainfall Friday into early Saturday. WeatherBELL

As long as this system keeps on moving, which I expect, skies will clear Saturday, although there is the chance for a leftover shower before 8:00 a.m.. Temperatures will be quite warm over the weekend, reaching at least the lower 80s. All in all, the weather looks great for all summer activities.