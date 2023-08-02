Southern rockhopper penguin chick improving at New England Aquarium

On June 23, the female chick struggled to break through its shell while attempting to hatch, so the Aquarium’s animal care team intervened by gradually peeling the outer shell and membrane back over several hours.

The female chick has grown 17 times her hatch weight (just over three pounds) and is eating full fish with three daily feedings, aquarium officials said in a statement.

A southern rockhopper penguin’s health is improving a month after the chick was helped through the hatching process at the New England Aquarium, officials said.

She finished the hatching process in the intensive care unit with staff members providing care at all times. Her parents were given the chance to participate in parental duties but didn’t, so a team of 10 penguin trainers are raising the chick by hand, officials said.

“Caring for a penguin chick is like caring for a human baby: It truly takes a village. Our dedicated staff jumped at the opportunity to spend their late hours helping provide the chick all of the care that it needed,” Penguins Manager Eric Fox in the statement.

Once the chick receives a complete medical exam and grows her waterproof feathers, likely in the fall, she can join the 13 other rockhopper penguins at the aquarium and will be given a name.

The southern rockhopper penguin is considered a vulnerable or threatened species as its population has declined by about 35 percent in the last three to four decades, officials said.

The southern rockhopper chick (right) stood with an adult. Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium

The penguin has received close care from aquarium staff members. Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium

The young people is on track to join the aquarium's other rockhoppers in the fall. Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.