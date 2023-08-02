Rare cow triplets born on farm in Hadley

A rare set of dairy cow triplets were recently born at Barstow’s Longview Farm in Hadley, the farm said in a Facebook post.

Farmers were wrapping up after two calves were born when the cow started to give birth to an unexpected third calf on Friday, the farm said.

While twins are fairly common in dairy cows, triplets are incredibly rare, the farm said. Triplets occurred one other time on the farm but not all of them survived birth, officials said.