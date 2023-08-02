Rare cow triplets born on farm in Hadley

A rare set of dairy cow triplets were recently born at Barstow’s Longview Farm in Hadley, the farm said in a Facebook post.
Farmers were wrapping up after two calves were born when the cow started to give birth to an unexpected third calf on Friday, the farm said.
While twins are fairly common in dairy cows, triplets are incredibly rare, the farm said. Triplets occurred one other time on the farm but not all of them survived birth, officials said.
Despite weighing just 35 pounds at birth, compared to a normal 90 pounds, the female calves are doing well, the farm said Monday.
Because they are so small, the triplets were each given their own pen with a shared feeder.
“Like all calves born on the farm, these girls will get the care and nutrition they need to be strong and healthy,” the farm said. “In addition to that care, we expect these girls might need a little extra attention.”
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.