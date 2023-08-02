A record-breaking number of cyclists showed up for Newport Folk Festival. This bike advocacy group hopes it happens again for Jazz Fest.

Last weekend, during the Newport Folk Festival, Bike Newport, a bike advocacy group, welcomed a record-breaking 1,600 cyclists to the event’s Friday lineup — “crushing” the previous total and adding to the whopping 5,000 cyclists who biked down to the area for the weekend festivities.

But the events are also bringing out another group of attendees en masse: Cyclists.

Music festival season in Rhode Island is in full swing, with events like the Newport Jazz Festival and Newport Folk Festival attracting legions of fans, artists, and musicians to the waterfront to take part in the celebrations.

“That’s by and far the highest percentage of festival-goers cycling than any other music festival in the country,” said Bari Freeman, executive director and founder of Bike Newport, a nonprofit. Freeman said about 10,000 people attended the festival each day, and about 18 percent of those had biked there.

“It’s quite a beautiful scene,” she said.

With the Newport Jazz Festival coming up this weekend, the group hopes the turnout will similarly break records — though the number of cyclists is historically smaller for the event.

“We usually have 300 to 400 bikes each day for the Jazz Fest, but we’re prepared for more,” Freeman said, noting that there’s always fewer cyclists due to the age demographic.

Bike Newport has been encouraging people to cycle to both festivals since 2012. Beyond parking perks, the initiative helps reduce traffic and cut down on the festival’s carbon footprint.

“It’s a great way to get to the festival and get on with the evening faster,” Freeman said. “And it’s a tremendous contribution to reducing traffic.”

Freeman also pointed out how cycling promotes both people’s mental and physical health.

“There’s a happiness factor when you’re on a bike,” she said.

There must’ve been a lot of happy people at last weekend’s folk festival, then.

In an image shared by Bike Newport this week, rows and rows of bicycles could be seen parked along the water next to the idyllic Fort Adams State Park, the breezy, seaside fortification at the mouth of Newport Harbor where the festival takes place.

“You can’t get any closer for parking than you can with a bicycle,” Freeman said.

Volunteers assist with bike parking all day, before attendees eventually trickle out past lines of traffic after the last performance. Mechanics are also on hand to help fix flat tires and repair chains, “ensuring all the bikes are in good shape for the ride home,” according to the group’s website.

Bike Newport has seen a steady increase in people biking to the folk festival each year, and the idea seems to be gaining momentum. If last weekend was any indication, more people than usual could also roll to the waterfront by bike this weekend to hear some jazz.

“The reason the numbers increase is because people driving cars pass by bikes and say, ‘That looks fun,’” Freeman said. “Regular festival-goers are shifting from cars to bike.”

People who bike to the festivals arrive from all over of the state. Freeman said many people park their cars in town and then jump on their bikes to head to the festival.

She said it’s the many Bike Newport volunteers and partners who help make the initiative possible, including the Newport Police Department; Newport Festivals Foundation; and 11th Hour Racing, which donates free blinking lights for each bicycle so they’re more visible on the ride home.

Freeman said the initiative does more than help people skip traffic and get fresh air: It also “helps make a case that Newport really wants bike infrastructure.” The city only has one bike lane on Connell Highway, she said.

“It’s a wonderful demonstration of how much people want to bike in Newport,” Freeman said. “This town is only seven square miles, so shifting people to bicycles makes sense.”

