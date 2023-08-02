R.I. too slow in reporting foster kids’ school data, legislator says

“There has been a lot of finger-pointing and missed deadlines this year,” Casimiro wrote to the Globe. “We, as a state, take children from their homes all the time because we feel we can do a better job caring for them. The truth is, we fail these kids every day. Every. Single. Day!”

As September 2023 approaches, Representative Julie A. Casimiro, a North Kingstown Democrat, said she is “at wit’s end” trying to get officials to comply with the 2021 law , which she introduced.

PROVIDENCE — A state legislator is criticizing state and local education officials for failing to comply with a law that required reports on the progress of students in foster care by September 2022.

But Victor Morente, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Education, said 46 of 65 school districts in the state have now submitted reports through an online portal the state created.

Morente noted the law placed the responsibility to submit the reports on school districts, not the department. But, he said, the Department of Education worked with superintendents and Casimiro to make sure the reports were produced, and it expended more than 200 hours of staff time to implement the law, “amounting to an investment of over $100,000 in this work.” Also, the department launched a digital portal in January to help districts generate the reports, he said.

“RIDE has been a strong partner to legislators in ensuring that the legislation is implemented in accordance with the intent of the law,” Morente said. “The agency has kept consistent lines of communication open during this process.”

He said legislators were told that the law “presented significant implementation challenges” because it could violate the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which takes precedence over state law.

“Given the size of the foster student population, for example, some districts may not be able to publish remediation plans without running the risk of personally identifying students,” Morente said, adding that in some cases, such a plan might be a student’s Individualized Education Plan.

Legislators were told that the bill’s timeline for the reports did not align with state and federal reporting schedules, he said. And there was no data agreement between the Department of Education and the Department of Children Youth and Families, he said.

So, Morente said, “Superintendents would not have been able to comply with the law last year in the manner framed.”

But now, 46 school districts have filed the reports through the online portal, Morente said. Morente said some of the state’s 65 districts might have no foster children enrolled, and may not need to file a report.

“RIDE has worked with school leaders to help them comply with the spirit of the legislation and address the privacy and reporting timeline concerns that have emerged,” Morente said, and the department “will continue to work with state leaders and other stakeholders to ensure the needs of foster students are met and they can thrive.”

But Casimiro said the Department of Education’s statement amount to “the same excuses” she has been hearing for a year now. She said she is not impressed by an agency spending 200 hours of staff time over two years, and she said the portal was not required by the law.

Casimiro, who chairs the House Oversight Committee’s Children and Families Subcommittee, said she is not asking school districts to name the students or violate their privacy. Rather, she said wants to know how that population of students is doing in the classroom and what the districts are doing to improve that performance. That information should be shared with the legislature and the public, she said.

“To my knowledge, not one plan has been shared with the General Assembly,” she said.

Casimiro said she introduced the law because Rhode Island was out of compliance with federal ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) requirements. She said she has notified the attorney general’s office that the state law is not being followed, and she said she will seek to add penalties to the state legislation if the reports are not available by September.

“I am tired of this cohort of students not getting the attention they need and deserve,” she said. “It is up to RIDE and the superintendents to ensure all students are educated, not just the successful students.”

Casimiro warned that the lack of attention paid to students in foster care will end up costing the state a lot more money in the long run.

“If we fail these kids in high school, we will likely be paying for them later when they are homeless, substance addicted, pregnant before 21, or worse,” she said. “The arrogance of inaction is completely unacceptable.”

She said she is meeting with state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green on Aug. 24 to discuss the matter.

Lisa Guillette, executive director of Foster Forward, said, ”I believe this is an opportunity moment for everyone.”

She said that for more than a decade, the state took no meaningful action to produce data on the gap in educational outcomes for students in foster care. But passage of the 2021 state law was “critically important to moving the needle on this issue,” she said.

Only 44 percent of students in foster care in Rhode Island are graduating on time — nearly half the rate for others, Guillette said. “We must address this crisis,” she said. And because of the pandemic, the state has seen “dramatic and universal learning losses,” which have prompted funding and planning efforts to close those achievement gaps, she said.

“So it’s imperative that we center the students who have fallen the farthest behind in our remediation efforts,” Guillette said. “We (a collective we… DCYF, RIDE, individual districts, community providers, Family Court, CASA, etc.) need to focus our efforts on remediation planning and continue to track outcomes to ensure that the intent of the federal and state laws is realized through accountability and improvements in student performance.”













Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.