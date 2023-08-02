See photos of the supermoon from Boston and beyond

The full moon Tuesday night was the first of two August supermoons visible in Boston and around the world.

The month’s first supermoon is also called the “sturgeon moon.” The second supermoon of the month, visible Aug. 30, is also a “blue moon.”

A supermoon happens when a full or new moon reaches its perigee — the closest point to Earth during its 29-day cycle from new moon to new moon — resulting in a larger-than-usual appearance of the moon as viewed from Earth.