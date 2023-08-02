See photos of the supermoon from Boston and beyond

The full moon Tuesday night was the first of two August supermoons visible in Boston and around the world. The month’s first supermoon is also called the “sturgeon moon.” The second supermoon of the month, visible Aug. 30, is also a “blue moon.” A supermoon happens when a full or new moon reaches its perigee — the closest point to Earth during its 29-day cycle from new moon to new moon — resulting in a larger-than-usual appearance of the moon as viewed from Earth. The last supermoon occurred on July 31, 2022. There will be another supermoon in September, but the moon will be further away from the Earth than the during the two August moons. According to forecasters, the sturgeon moon was approximately 222,158 miles away from the Earth on Aug. 1, and the distance will shrink slightly to 222,043 miles on Aug. 30 for the second supermoon. These moons look roughly 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter compared to a regular full moon. Here are photos of the supermoon from the US and around the world. The "sturgeon supermoon" rises above the Mount of the Olives in Jerusalem on Aug. 1, 2023. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images A sturgeon supermoon rises behind the Liberty Monument in Nicosia, Cyprus on Aug. 1, 2023. AMIR MAKAR/AFP via Getty Images This picture taken late on Aug. 1, 2023 shows the second supermoon of 2023, also known as the sturgeon moon, behind Santa Maria la Mayor church in Ronda, Spain. JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images A supermoon rises over the West End Tower at Vanderbilt University, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV/Associated Press In an aerial view, the sturgeon supermoon rises behind the Texas State Capitol on Aug. 1, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty The full moon passes behind the illuminated windows of a New York City skyscraper, Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023. J. David Ake/Associated Press The supermoon rises above the Thomas Jefferson Memorial on the Tidal Basin in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan as seen from West Orange, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Seth Wenig/Associated Press A cable car moves towards Sugar Loaf mountain as a supermoon rises on the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press
