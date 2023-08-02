Three Dartmouth police officers treated after exposure to fumes inside home

At around 9:20 a.m., officers went to a home on Matthew Street to check on a male resident, police said.

A preliminary analysis indicate the fumes came from a mixture of hydrochloride, hydrogen peroxide, and sodium hydroxide, a spokesperson for the Dartmouth police said.

Three Dartmouth police officers were sent to the hospital after exposure to toxic chemical fumes inside a home while performing a wellness check on Wednesday, police said.

While inside , police smelled strong fumes coming from substances the resident had mixed together, police said in a statement.

The Dartmouth Fire Department and a state hazardous materials team were called to the home, according to the statement.

After an investigation, fire officials located several chemicals inside the home, which were deemed legal, police said.

The officers immediately started to experience dizziness, sore throats, irritated eyes and noses, and headaches after exposure to the chemicals, police said.

The officers were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where they were treated for exposure and released, the statement said.

The resident was also treated at St. Luke’s Hospital and has not been released as of Wednesday evening, police said.

