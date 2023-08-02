Woman, 83, rescued after falling off boat into Lake Winnipesaukee

Marine Patrol Supervisor David Jones, who is assigned to the lake, was coming off the water after an evening patrol around 9:40 p.m. when he heard a commotion as he approached the docks of Marine Patrol Headquarters, officials said.

A New Hampshire State Police official pulled an 83-year-old woman from the water at Lake Winnipesaukee on Tuesday after she fell out of her boat as it was docked in Gilford, N.H., authorities said.

An aerial view last year of Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

When he arrived, Jones saw the woman in the water with several “bystanders nearby.”

“The woman had fallen into the water from her boat while at the Gilford town docks,” State Police said.

Advertisement

Jones requested a medical response as the woman was “unable” to return to the boat due to the depth of the water and her positioning on the side of the docks.

“Supervisor Jones was able to immediately assist the 83-year-old female out of the water to safety along with the help of other bystanders,” officials said. No one was hurt, officials said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.