After Trump’s indictment, US government faces one of its own

Fitch Ratings said the Capitol riot after the 2020 election was a factor in its decision to knock US government debt down a notch from its top AAA rating. Another reason was the political paralysis in Washington, and the move came after the most recent example of dysfunction: a standoff over raising the debt ceiling this spring that nearly caused the federal government to default on some of its bills for the first time.

WASHINGTON — Around the same moment Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, the federal government faced a sobering economic indictment of its own: Wall Street’s first downgrade of US credit worthiness in more than a decade.

“It was something that we highlighted because it just is a reflection of the deterioration in governance. It’s one of many,” Richard Francis, a senior director at Fitch Ratings and its primary analyst for the United States, told Reuters Wednesday about the insurrection. “You have the debt ceiling, you have Jan. 6. Clearly, if you look at polarization with both parties . . . the Democrats have gone further left and Republicans further right, so the middle is kind of falling apart basically.”

The downgrade by Fitch, one of the three leading credit rating firms, means it believes there is a slightly greater risk that people buying Treasury securities won’t be repaid. That might lead buyers to demand higher interest rates, which would boost borrowing costs for the federal government — a price ultimately borne by taxpayers — just as it did when another leading firm, Standard & Poor’s, downgraded its AAA US credit rating in August 2011 after a similar debt ceiling showdown. That rating change led to $1.3 billion more in federal borrowing costs the rest of that year alone, a government audit found.

“I can understand some of the apprehension they’ve raised given the events of January 6,” said Representative Richard Neal of Springfield, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee. “And also I think that the 2½-year argument that somehow the election was stolen from Donald Trump, not based on a shred of evidence . . . plays into it.”

Neal echoed officials at the White House and President Biden’s reelection campaign in blaming Republicans for the downgrade, not just for the recent delay in raising the debt limit but for the 2017 tax cuts pushed by Trump that helped fuel higher federal budget deficits.

“This Trump downgrade is a direct result of an extreme MAGA Republican agenda defined by chaos, callousness, and recklessness that Americans continue to reject,” said Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesman. “Donald Trump oversaw the loss of millions of American jobs, and ballooned the deficit with the disastrous tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. But Republicans blamed Biden and the Democrats for increased spending that has helped push the national debt over $32.6 trillion.

“Once again, America’s credit has been downgraded while Joe Biden has been in the White House,” said House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, referencing Biden’s role as vice president in 2011. “Now families and small businesses already dealing with soaring interest rates and lost wages from Biden’s inflation crisis will also have to face the consequences of a reduced confidence in America’s sovereign debt.”

The partisan back and forth over the credit downgrade was ironic, said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the centrist Bipartisan Policy Center think tank, which closely tracks the debt limit.

“The finger pointing was the political dysfunction on display,” he said. “That dysfunction is far from the only reason why Fitch took action, but it is a contributing factor to the broader set of fiscal and economic challenges that they highlighted.”

Amid the stalemate over raising the debt limit in late May, Fitch publicly warned it might lead to a downgrade after years of rising debt and deficits.

“The contested 2020 presidential election, brinkmanship over the debt limit to advance political agendas, and failure to reach consensus on the country’s fiscal challenges are recent signs of the deterioration in governance,” Fitch wrote at the time. The firm launched a review of the US credit rating after Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal to suspend the debt limit until January 2025 and averted a potentially economically devastating government default.

Fitch lowered its US rating to AA+, a level that is still high compared with most other countries. The United States still has a AAA rating from Moody’s Investor Services, the other major credit rating firm.

Fitch said in statement that the highest rating was no longer appropriate because the nation’s finances are expected to deteriorate over the next three years with little hope of bipartisan solutions after two decades or eroding “governance,” including repeated debt limit standoffs, and “only limited progress in tackling medium-term challenges related to rising Social Security and Medicare costs due to an aging population.”

Fitch also forecast a mild recession starting in the last three months of this year, a projection at odds with rising optimism recently that the economy could avoid a downturn. And the potential for a government shutdown in October amid partisan battles over spending bills also isn’t helping Fitch’s view that the nation’s finances are at risk because of political dysfunction.

“We don’t fault one party or the other for the fiscal situation,” Fitch’s Francis told Reuters.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that the downgrade was not warranted.

“Fitch’s decision is puzzling in light of the economic strength we see in the United States,” she said. Yellen added that she believed Fitch used outdated data and didn’t take into account recent bipartisan legislation, not only on the debt limit but also to invest in rebuilding US infrastructure and improving American competitiveness.

Major stock indexes declined Wednesday after the news. But Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, a financial markets research company, said he didn’t think the downgrade would have a major impact on the attractiveness of US Treasury bonds, which are still viewed as extremely safe assets.

“The market is so large and the borrowing base so deep, that it is hard to imagine that investors would shun Treasuries,” he said. The Treasury Department this week ramped up its planned debt sales because of the rising federal budget deficit.

Neal said he is optimistic that Congress will be able to come together on major fiscal issues, like extending the solvency of Social Security and Medicare, despite all the partisan rancor.

“There are still many of us who profess . . . an interest in stability, but we’re not the ones on the cable shows every night alarming the American people,” he said.

Akabas, of the Bipartisan Policy Center, said the policies of both parties are responsible for the nation’s deteriorating fiscal situation that led to the credit rating downgrade and the challenge now is to move beyond that. The first test will be whether Democrats and Republicans can put the partisanship aside and agree on a budget to avoid a government shutdown this fall.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around and if we waste all our time finger pointing we’re not going to get solutions,” he said.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.