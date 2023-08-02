Judge in Trump Jan. 6 trial is known for tough Capitol riot sentences

Nearly two years ago, Chutkan rejected Trump’s efforts to prevent his White House records from being given to the House committee investigating his actions leading up to and during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters — delivering a swift and sharp rebuke about the limits of his ability as former president to invoke executive privilege.

WASHINGTON — When former president Trump appears in court before Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on charges of conspiring to subvert American democracy, it will not be the first time she has dealt with high-profile questions related to Trump’s attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

Advertisement

“Presidents are not kings,” she wrote, “and plaintiff is not president.”

It is not clear when Chutkan, 61, and Trump will first meet. He is set to appear before a magistrate judge for an initial court appearance on Thursday, where he is likely to be arraigned and enter a plea of not guilty — just as he did in June in a separate case involving his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But she will supervise the trial, where his presence will be required in the US District Court in Washington. Its assignment to her raised a contrast to the assignment of the documents case to Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida.

Cannon is a Trump appointee with a conservative background; Chutkan was appointed by President Obama and, before joining the bench, donated money to his campaigns. Cannon had been a federal prosecutor; Chutkan had been a public defender.

And while Cannon had previously intervened in the documents investigation in a way favorable to Trump — only to be overturned by an appeals court — Chutkan ruled against Trump in the dispute over White House papers with the Jan. 6 committee, an outcome upheld by an appeals court.

Advertisement

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Chutkan came to the United States to attend college at George Washington University and obtained her law degree at the University of Pennsylvania. She spent more than a decade serving as a court-appointed lawyer for indigent clients and worked for a time at the white-shoe law firm Boies Schiller & Flexner before joining the federal bench in Washington in 2014.

Trump has a history of attacking judges by seeking to portray them as an “Obama judge” or otherwise biased against him, and Chutkan’s background signals a more liberal-leaning outlook.

In her Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire, she described her volunteer experience for Democratic candidates, including the 1984 Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Walter Mondale, and a lawyers’ group that supported Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

A Federal Election Commission database shows she donated to the 2008 and 2012 Obama campaigns, as well as to the 2008 campaign of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York.

She has also ruled in an arguably liberal-leaning way in several notable cases.

Over the past two years, Chutkan has earned a reputation for handing down tough penalties to people convicted of crimes in the Jan. 6 riot. And while she has avoided the sort of pointed barbs against Trump that some of her colleagues on the bench have used to describe the former president’s role in the assault, she has not been shy in expressing her disdain for the attack.

The events of Jan. 6 were “an attempt of a violent mob to prevent the orderly and peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next” and their efforts “soiled and defaced the halls of the Capitol,” she said in October 2021 in delivering a harsher sentence to a rioter than what prosecutors had requested.

Advertisement

“The country is watching to see what the consequences are,” she declared, adding, “There have to be consequences.”

As a matter of political reality, it may also prove significant that Chutkan is Black, an immigrant, and a woman. Trump has a history of attacking judges and prosecutors — especially those who are women, members of minority groups, or both — in personal terms.

A calendar for the trial has not yet been set, but there is reason to doubt that Chutkan will be receptive if Trump follows his well-established practice of trying to delay court proceedings and run out the clock.

On Wednesday, John Lauro, a lawyer for the former president, suggested on NBC’s “Today” show that trying to take the Jan. 6 case to trial in about three months would be “absurd” and said the defense would need to do its own investigation.

But Chutkan moved unusually swiftly when she handled the lawsuit Trump brought seeking to block the release of his White House records. Just 23 days elapsed from when he filed the case and her ruling, in which she emphasized that President Biden did not support his predecessor’s attempt to invoke executive privilege.