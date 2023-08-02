Obama privately warned Biden of Trump’s political strengths

That commitment was a welcome gesture for the White House at a time when Biden is eager to lock down promises of help from top Democrats, among whom Obama is easily the biggest star, for what is likely to be a hard-fought reelection race. The contents of the private conversation have not been previously reported.

At the lunch, held in late June in the White House residence, Obama promised to do all he could to help the president get reelected, according to two people familiar with the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

Former president Barack Obama, at a private lunch with President Biden earlier this summer, voiced concern about Donald Trump’s political strengths — including an intensely loyal following, a Trump-friendly conservative media ecosystem, and a polarized country — underlining his worry that Trump could be a more formidable candidate than many Democrats realize.

Obama was visiting the White House for what Biden aides described as a regular catch-up between the two men who served in the White House together for eight years. During their lunch, Obama made it clear his concerns were not about Biden’s political abilities, but rather a recognition of Trump’s iron grip on the Republican Party, according to the people.

Recent polling suggests Trump has a significant lead over his GOP rivals and that he and Biden are essentially tied in a hypothetical rematch.

The White House said there was no specific agenda for the June 27 meeting, and people briefed on the conversation said the two presidents discussed a range of political, policy, and personal matters, including updates about their families.

Obama, who remains highly popular among Democrats, is his party’s most sought-after surrogate, although his exact role in the 2024 cycle has not yet been determined. Obama aides say the former president is likely to reprise his playbook from recent elections.

In 2020 and 2022, Obama held large rallies in swing states, hosted fund-raisers for Biden and other Democratic candidates, and cut ads in some of the most competitive congressional races. He also appeared in nontraditional settings aimed at connecting with young voters, such as ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football, collaborations with TikTok influencers, and an interview during the NBA Finals.

WASHINGTON POST

Trump dined with Fox News leaders after learning of indictment

Shortly after learning he was being indicted a third time, former president Donald Trump had a private dinner with the top leadership at Fox News as they lobbied him to attend the first Republican presidential primary debate this month, three people familiar with the event said.

The dinner with Trump, Fox News President Jay Wallace, and the network’s chief executive, Suzanne Scott, was held in a private dining room at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., according to two of the people familiar with the event.

Trump has been vocal about probably skipping the first debate, which Fox News is hosting with the Republican National Committee on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, as well as the second, planned for September at the Reagan Presidential Library in California. But he has also made clear to several people in private conversations that he hasn’t closed the door on attending the first one.

Despite Trump’s caustic attacks on Fox News over the past several days on his social media site, Truth Social, the two-hour dinner was described as cordial.

The Fox executives made a soft appeal for Trump to attend the debate, two of the people familiar with the dinner said, telling the former president that he excels on the center stage and that it presents an opportunity for him to show off his debate skills. Several people who have tried pushing Trump to debate in recent weeks have argued that if he does not show up, he could be giving an opening to other candidates to perform well.

Trump told the Fox executives that he had not yet made a decision and would keep an open mind, the three people said. The Fox team requested the meeting. The dinner was supposed to have included another participant from the network — host Sean Hannity, who is friendly with Trump — but he was doing his 9 p.m. show and couldn’t make it.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, declined to comment on the dinner, saying, “I won’t discuss a private meeting.”

Irena Briganti, a spokesperson for Fox News, also declined to comment on the private dinner.

Trump has complained about Fox News for months, particularly for its coverage of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, the former president’s closest competitor in the Republican primary. Recently, Trump publicly attacked an interview that Fox News host Bret Baier conducted with DeSantis, describing it as too soft. He resurfaced that complaint about Baier at the dinner, two of the people said.

Baier, who will be co-hosting the Fox News debate with Martha MacCallum, did an interview with Trump in June that was widely viewed as contributing to Trump’s legal challenges, and which the former president later complained was “unfriendly” after initially saying he enjoyed it and that it was “fair.” Trump has had numerous private conversations with a range of people, including his advisers, Fox talent, and major Republican donors, about whether he should attend the debate.

Trump has indicated to his associates that he would be foolish to risk appearing on the same stage as his lower-polling rivals and giving them a chance to “have a moment” by landing a shot on him, according to one of the people, who has discussed the debate with the former president. Trump’s advisers have suggested to him and others that he has nothing to gain from debating, but the former president has pointedly refused to rule out making a surprise appearance.

NEW YORK TIMES

RNC boosts polling and fund-raising thresholds to qualify for 2nd debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some Republican presidential candidates haven’t yet met polling and fund-raising thresholds for the first debate of the 2024 cycle, and now the qualifications for making it to the second one will be even higher.

To get to the second debate, scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., candidates will need at least 3 percent in two national polls or will need 3 percent in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina — a person familiar with the markers set by the Republican National Committee told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The White House hopefuls must also have at least 50,000 unique donors, with at least 200 of those coming from 20 states or territories, according to the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the qualifications and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The new thresholds were first reported by Politico.

All of the requirements must be met at least two days before the debate, the person said.

Those are increases from the thresholds for the first debate, scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. To get there, candidates have to secure at least 1 percent in three high-quality national polls, or in a mixture of early-state and national polls, as well as secure at least 40,000 unique donors.

Meeting those marks has been tough for about half of the broad GOP field.

So far, seven candidates have qualified for the first debate: former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Two hopefuls, former vice president Mike Pence and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, have met the polling requirements but not yet secured the needed number of unique donors.

