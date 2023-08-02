Jurors reach decision on whether to sentence the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman to death or life in prison

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury has reached a decision on whether the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Robert Bowers perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, killing members of three congregations who had gathered for Sabbath worship and study.

The same federal jury that convicted Bowers in June on 63 criminal counts said Wednesday that it has reached a decision on the sentence. The decision will be announced shortly. The jury must be unanimous in order to impose a death sentence. Otherwise, Bowers will be sentenced to life without parole.