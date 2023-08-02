From right-hand man to critical witness: Pence at heart of Trump prosecution

“Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be president of the United States,” Pence said Tuesday, setting himself apart from several other Republican candidates, who largely avoided criticizing Trump, even indirectly.

He is at once Trump’s former vice president and his rival in the race for the Republican nomination. And as Trump is prosecuted for trying to reverse the 2020 election, Pence has emerged as a critical fact witness who took, as the indictment revealed, “contemporaneous notes” on the plot — and a man whom the president berated as “too honest” for his refusal to go along.

The third indictment of Donald Trump has put Mike Pence at the center of an extraordinary moment in US politics.

Advertisement

Pence has repeatedly suggested that Trump’s campaign to overturn the vote is disqualifying. But he has not said exactly how far he will go to prevent a second Trump turn in the White House, and whether those efforts would include testifying in court as a key witness for the prosecution.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

So far, he has stopped short of a broad-based condemnation of the president he served for four years. On the trail, he speaks fondly about the accomplishments of the “Trump-Pence administration.”

On Wednesday he told reporters that Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election were misguided because he was “surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear.”

“The president ultimately continued to demand that I choose him over the Constitution,” Pence said, according to CNN.

Pence also said that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was a “tragedy” and that he has “nothing to hide.”

“I believe we did our duty that day,” he added.

Pence is involved in some of the most vivid scenes detailed in the indictment from special counsel Jack Smith charging Trump with a conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstructing an official proceeding — the certification of the 2020 election.

Advertisement

At the very center were Trump’s efforts to pressure Pence to stop Joe Biden from being certified as the winner in the Electoral College on Jan. 6, 2021. Pence had a ceremonial role that day, and Trump pushed him to exploit it to stay in power.

The pressure included a Christmas Day phone call, according to the indictment, in which Pence, an evangelical Christian, called Trump to say “merry Christmas.” The president used the call as an opening to ask him to reject the electoral vote. Pence pushed back: “You know I don’t think I have the authority to change the outcome,” he said, according to the indictment.

They spoke again on New Year’s Day, when Pence again said that he had no constitutional authority to stop Biden’s ascent and that the effort was “improper,” according to the indictment.

“You’re too honest,” Trump told him, according to the indictment.

Pence met with federal prosecutors this year and appears to have cooperated with them by describing the discussions he had with Trump between the election and Jan. 6. He has not said whether he would appear in court to testify against Trump, who made Pence a national figure when he selected him, then Indiana’s governor, as his running mate.

For months, Pence has maintained that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable” for his actions on Jan. 6. But he has avoided saying if the justice system should.

Advertisement

After repeating Tuesday that Trump should never again be president, Pence added that he had not yet “reviewed” the indictment and reserved further comment for when he had. The rest of his statement mostly echoed what he has said before — with one notable omission. He did not condemn the charges, after saying as recently as 10 days ago that he “really” hoped none would come.

On Jan. 6, after rioters had already breached the Capitol and Pence made clear he would defy the president’s wishes, Trump wrote on Twitter that Pence “didn’t have the courage” to block the election of Biden.

Exactly one minute later, at 2:25 p.m., Pence was evacuated by the Secret Service to a secure location inside the complex.

“Hang Mike Pence!” the indictment quotes the crowd as saying. “Where is Pence? Bring him out!”

That makes this latest indictment against Trump a much deeper conundrum for Pence than the previous two, which concerned hush-money payments to a porn star and Trump’s retention of classified documents after he left office.

Pence called that first indictment “an outrage” and said the second one sent “a terrible message to the wider world that looks at America as a standard of not only democracy, but of justice.” After reading the details of the classified documents indictment, he acknowledged that the allegations were “very serious” and said he could not defend them, but still emphasized that he thought the decision to prosecute Trump was political.

Advertisement

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.