Trump has been indicted before. Historians say this time is different.

Historians and legal scholars say the new indictment, brought by federal special prosecutor Jack Smith, is fundamentally more consequential than the earlier ones, which related to hush money paid to an adult-film actress and the mishandling of classified documents.

On Tuesday, it happened to Trump for the third time in just over four months — and he may face even more charges before the summer is done.

When Donald Trump was indicted in Manhattan in March, it was the first time in US history that a president or former president had faced criminal charges.

While those are serious allegations, Tuesday’s indictment accuses a former president of the United States with attempting to subvert the democracy upon which the nation rests.

Advertisement

‘’This gets right to the question of how elections work, how power is transferred peacefully,’’ said Jon Grinspan, a curator of political history at the National Museum of American History. ‘’This is really a question about the functioning of American democracy.’’

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard University legal scholar, said, ‘’The crimes indicted are an order of magnitude beyond anything that has been committed against this country by any American citizen, let alone a former president.’’

Trump is accused in the 45-page indictment of trying to overturn the results of an election he lost, partly through his role in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The indictment also lays out his efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power — a marker of stability that has long been admired, coveted, and often missing in other nations around the world.

Scholars said the act of criminally charging Trump could mark a crucial step in repairing the damage from those actions.

‘’Just as the tearing down of the Berlin Wall showed the weakness in the former Soviet Union, the mob on January 6 trying to use force to overturn the will of voters shocked the world and showed our democracy’s weakness,’’ said Rachel Kleinfeld, who studies rule of law, security, and governance at home and abroad for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Advertisement

‘’Now, it’s important to show the strength of our system by demonstrating that no one, not even a former president, stands above the law,’’ she said. ‘’This is more likely to restore a sense that America is back and our democracy is strong.’’

The charges are all the more striking because Trump is also the leading candidate to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

‘’Even before the Republic was founded, Thomas Paine wrote that in America the law is king,’’ said historian and biographer Jon Meacham. ‘’And if the law is supreme, if no man is above the law, then we have a constitutional republic. And if any man can be above the law, then we don’t.’’

Meacham, who has helped draft speeches for President Biden and delivered a eulogy at the funeral of former president George H.W. Bush, a Republican, said the indictment will be a test of whether the rule of law in America is stronger than partisan politics.

Trump has long been accused by his critics of having autocratic tendencies and a lack of respect for the US Constitution. He has spoken admiringly of antidemocratic strongmen and dictators around the world, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Advertisement

Brazil’s former autocratic president, Jair Bolsonaro, was another Trump favorite. Kleinfeld noted that the Jan. 6 riot partly inspired Bolsonaro’s supporters to take to the streets in January over Bolsonaro’s claims that the country’s 2022 election, which he lost, was stolen from him.

The new indictment of Trump transcends chatter on social media, political speech by rivals, or even a congressional inquiry. It is an official criminal charge being brought by a federal prosecutor in a court of law after an exhaustive investigation over many months.

The former president and his allies have repeatedly called the prosecution — along with the previous indictments, his two impeachments, investigations into his dealings with Russia, and even potential future indictments in a Jan. 6-related case in Georgia — politically motivated ‘’witch hunts’' and ‘’hoaxes.’’

After Smith, the special prosecutor, sent him a letter two weeks ago informing him he was the target of a criminal investigation, Trump lashed out on Truth Social, his social media platform.

‘’Every time you see these Radical Lunatics and their partners in the Fake News Media talking about the ‘Trials and Tribulations’ of President Donald Trump, please remember that it is all a coordinated HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia,’’ Trump wrote.

Meacham called it ‘’the vernacular of a dictator.’’

‘’It’s politically diabolical and road-tested,’’ he said. ‘’I understand that’s what he would say. But it’s not true. At some point, truth has to matter. And facts have to matter. And the fact is that if you took this out of a polarized partisan climate, this wouldn’t even be a particularly close call.’’