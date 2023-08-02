Jaylen Brown and the optics of great generosity

But Brown was making headlines not only for how much money he’s about to make but also for how he plans to spend it. Or perhaps more precisely, give it away.

Right after the deal was finalized, he said, “The first thing that came to mind was like, Look what all you can do with it now, how much you can invest into your community, what you can build with it, what you can change, how many lives you can touch and what you can do in real time.”

Presumably that’s why he decided to sign his contract not at the Garden or Celtics headquarters but at the MIT Media Lab, which hosts the Bridge Program, the signature initiative sponsored by Brown’s 7uice Foundation. (Brown’s jersey number is 7, and “7uice” is pronounced “juice.” Brown says that the foundation is about “trying to put positive energy back into the community.”) For those listening, the implication was clear: Some substantial part of his new millions won’t go to him but, with the help of the 7uice Foundation, to others.

ESPN called his new contract a “304M promise” to “invest in Boston.” WBZ said that Brown planned to use his newfound wealth to “launch programs to ‘make the world a better place.’” Essence Magazine reported that Brown is “planning to pay it forward.” CBS Mornings’s Dana Jacobson even went so far as to ask Brown whether he’d spend “any” of the money on himself. He demurred, eventually admitting he “might get a new car . . . we’ll see.”

It was, among other things, a public relations coup for a man who is about to go from being very rich to being obscenely rich. And this despite the fact that he was a big part of the problem in Boston’s recent playoff flameout. But there’s some reason to believe that Brown isn’t quite as ready to put his money where his mouth is as all this gushing coverage would lead us to believe.

Brown started the 7uice Foundation in 2019, and a review of the nonprofit’s IRS filings suggests that it is a relatively modest outfit. In the first year of its existence, it received a hair north of $114,000 — $85,000 of which came from Brown himself. (For trivia’s sake: Another $25,000 came from one Donald Wahlberg.) So far, so good.

But the foundation got smaller in 2020-21, the last year for which public records are available, and Brown’s contribution to it dropped to just $25,000. That’s a little bit more than one-tenth of one percent of Brown’s roughly $23 million salary that year. Further, in 2020-21, the 7uice Foundation disbursed only $6,500 in grants. That’s a pretty paltry investment in Boston.

I contacted the MIT Media Lab to try to figure out how much money it has received from 7uice or Brown to support the Bridge Program, a laudable 12-week STEM education program for underserved Boston-area youth. But a lab representative said that only the foundation could provide that information. As of this writing, representatives from 7uice have not returned my calls.

Advertisement

Now, it’s quite possible that Brown’s support of his own foundation rose again in the last fiscal year or that he doesn’t channel all his charity through 7uice. And it is also worth noting that Brown’s public pronouncements since the signing of his deal are not about what he’s done but about what he plans to do.

Further, none of this is to say that Jaylen Brown isn’t an admirable person or a vocal advocate for social and racial justice. I and many others marveled when Brown drove 15 hours to Atlanta to lead peaceful protests just hours after the news of George Floyd’s murder broke.

Still, if Brown wants to lay claim to generational philanthropic leadership — as he seems to want to do since signing his mammoth contract — he’s going to have to do a lot more than spread “positive energy.” So while lots of other Celtics fans are going to see whether Brown can get Boston back into the finals next year, I’m going to be watching to see if he really spreads the wealth.

Joshua Pederson teaches ethics at Boston University and is the author of “Sin Sick: Moral Injury in War and Literature.” Follow him on Twitter @joshua_pederson.