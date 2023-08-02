Inside the Trump indictment: what the country stands for

He is what he has always been: an enormously corrupt, dangerous, and depressing presence in American politics, who is buoyed by a core set of believers who long ago followed him over the morality cliff.

Despite the seriousness of the latest charges against him, it’s hard to think of anything new to say about Donald Trump.

He’s burdened with some incredibly ugly baggage. Yet Trump is still considered the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, with a more than a decent chance of winning reelection to the White House in 2024. If the latest indictment changes that political equation, there would be something new to say. But it wouldn’t be about Trump. It would be about the American people. A shift away from him would mean that even voters who agree with his agenda and want to support him had finally found a line they could not cross. It’s the line between right and wrong, between lawful and unlawful, between the kind of character and values we should want in a leader and the kind we don’t. And, yes, it’s the line between democracy and tyranny.

The former president was indicted Tuesday on charges that he participated in a conspiracy to defraud the country of its right to a democratic election through an insidious and coordinated effort to cling to power, just like any other common despot. Trump was previously indicted on charges of concealing hush money payments to a former porn star and for illegally keeping classified documents and obstructing efforts to retrieve them. He may yet be indicted for alleged attempts to pressure Georgia officials to change vote results. A federal jury has also found him liable in civil court for defaming and sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll.

So far, however, Trump has been able to convince his people this is all about a partisan witch hunt and not about his willingness to break the very laws that were designed to protect our democracy. With help from his fellow, cowardly Republicans, he has used the alleged crimes of President Biden’s son, Hunter, as a way to neutralize what he is charged with doing as president. “This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner and leading with substantial margins,” read a statement from the Trump campaign posted to Truth Social.

Trump, meanwhile, is still the presidential candidate who could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote. Or is he? Could some Trump cult members ultimately tire of the noise around their leader, and when it comes time to cast a vote, go with someone less burdened by allegations of crime? Might some in MAGA country actually read the 45-page indictment, and be moved by its clear statements of fact about how the defendant, Trump, was “determined to remain in power” and to that end “spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won”? The indictment charges Trump with three criminal conspiracies — to defraud the United States by using “dishonesty, fraud and deceit” to obstruct the function of collecting and counting votes; to obstruct the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results are counted and certified; and to strip voters of their right to vote and have that vote count.

Instead of making America great, Trump is essentially accused of seeking to destroy what has made it great. It’s scary to think enough voters will stick with him anyway and nominate him as their presidential candidate. Yet if past is prologue, it’s wishful thinking to believe this indictment will shake the faith of the devoted in their whiny, self-absorbed, and criminally charged leader.

No president is perfect and the ones in my lifetime certainly had character flaws, along with moral and in some cases, legal lapses. But past presidents and the voters who elected them still believed in the rule of law. Trump has made a mockery of that. From the moment he entered the political arena, his character, or lack thereof, has been a constant issue. The lies and fraudulent behavior that defined his business dealings carried over into politics. He has never displayed a shred of decency or compassion toward, anyone in business or politics. Yet his supporters accept and embrace Trump’s soullessness and moral corruption. Why? They should want more from a president. There are legitimate policy debates to be had over immigration, abortion, taxation, energy, and Ukraine. They should be argued by presidential candidates who aren’t under indictment for trying to undermine the transfer of power in a democracy.

There really is nothing new to say about Trump. If support for him remains unwavering, there won’t be much new to say about that either. But that loyalty will still be sad - and frightening.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.