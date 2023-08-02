A mounting case against Trump

This is a case of one person’s intention to be stronger and more powerful than the system on which our democracy depends.

Re “Trump indicted for bid to keep power: Federal probe points to three conspiracies to overturn results of 2020 election” (Page A1, Aug. 2): This is the heart-of-darkness indictment. If the payments to Stormy Daniels were allegedly made to calm the political waters and the classified documents Donald Trump has been accused of refusing to hand over could be a demonstration of petty defiance, this third indictment represents something altogether more chilling.

And a fourth indictment, over Trump’s alleged attempts to reverse his election defeat, waits in the wings in Georgia.

If Trump should ever suffer the legal consequences for his transgressions, let this latest case brought by the Justice Department be his Waterloo. Let his attempts to destroy the very fabric of our government be what he carries with him to his grave and beyond.

And God save us all if he walks away from this one.

Robert S. Nussbaum

Great Barrington





This one is on Trump

Donald Trump is being charged because of actions that he allegedly took. In this country, it isn’t a defense to say you were following other people’s advice when you committed a crime. Trump, in particular, had abundant good legal advice that told him not to take certain approaches to challenge his loss in the 2020 election. He ignored those voices. The fact that he chose to accept flawed reasoning would only be relevant in sentencing.

Trump isn’t being charged over his lack of character or for being a braggart or a liar. He’s being accused of wanting to retain power for himself by any means necessary. That makes him unfit to be elected president again.

Leslie Kennedy

Winchester





A fit president benefits from the counsel of advisers

Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy relied on others to bring them intelligence after, respectively, Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and the discovery that Soviet missile sites were under construction in Cuba. These presidents were able to formulate effective responses because of what they had been told. A president who refuses to believe the people whose job it is to deliver the facts, as is alleged in the latest federal indictment against Donald Trump, cannot perform the duties of president.

Jape Shattuck

Newport, R.I.





Where are the Republicans who will put the nation first?

After yet another indictment against former president Donald Trump, where are the Republicans who will put the nation ahead of their political ambitions? Will they, in the words of Joseph Welch during the McCarthy hearings, ask Trump and his allies, “Have you no sense of decency, … at long last?”

Until its members put the country’s needs above fealty to Trump, the GOP cannot be seen as a serious political party that promotes ideas for the betterment of this nation.

Edwin Andrews

Malden