Home of the Week: For $1.39 million, a Brewster equestrian ranch to win, place, and show

Year built 1971; remodeled 2012-13

Square feet 1,772

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Water/sewer Public/private

Taxes $4,488 (2023)

This Cape Cod property has what’s needed to transform into an equine enthusiast: a barn with two stalls, three pastures, a 65-foot-by-130-foot riding ring, an 8-foot-high hay shed, a tool shed, and a meadow for grazing — all inside an 1.83-acre lot.

Horses visit with a dog on opposite sides of an electric fence. Guy Tunnicliffe

The property comes with a 65-foot-by-130-foot riding ring. Guy Tunnicliffe

The property has three pastures. Guy Tunnicliffe

The barn is clad in the Cape’s ubiquitous cedar shake and features a rolling door. Guy Tunnicliffe

There is one more essential component — a ranch-style house.

The home was built in 1971, remodeled in 2012-13, and sits on 1.83 of an acre. Guy Tunnicliffe

You were expecting a “McMansion?”

Now, this isn’t a ranch house that could appear in a John Wayne flick if he were still around and still making movies. (Look him up, Gen Z.) It’s more likely to be featured in a magazine — or as the Globe’s Home of the Week.

Advertisement

Here’s why.

There are two driveways to the property from Main Street, providing easy access and room to turn around for larger vehicles and trailers. From the left driveway, a curving sidewalk of crushed stone flows to a wooden porch underneath a gabled, columned portico. Sidelights with five panes flank the front door. The second driveway leads behind the house to the equestrian features.

Stepping inside the home, one sees a closet on the left and, more important, a living room (405 square feet) with a cathedral ceiling. Exposed trusses cross the white ceiling, creating a canvas that enhances a stunning floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a bluestone hearth. Bookshelves and window seats flank the fireplace. The flooring in much of the home is the popular white oak.

A three-panel French door lines the rear wall, offering access to the back oak deck. A door off the deck opens to a 52-square-foot mudroom with a built-in bench, coat hooks, board-and-batten wainscoting, and a gray tile floor.

A fieldstone fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Guy Tunnicliffe

There’s a platform deck of the living room. Guy Tunnicliffe

There’s a built-in bench in the mudroom, perfect for taking off muddy riding boots. Guy Tunnicliffe

From here, a wide doorway leads into the fully updated eat-in kitchen (180 square feet). Two sides of the kitchen feature a long line of white Omega cabinets with dark brass pulls and knobs and are topped with dark soapstone counters. Some of the cabinets feature glass doors. The kitchen also includes a dual-fuel stove underneath a stainless steel exhaust hood, a farmhouse-style sink under a pair of double-hung windows, and a white subway tile backsplash.

Advertisement

The kitchen flows into a formal dining room with some elegant touches unlikely to have been found even in a Hollywood version of the American West: There is a tray ceiling, picture-frame wainscoting, and an elegant chandelier with etched-glass globes that resemble pineapples. A trio of tall double-hung windows provides natural light for the 152-square-foot room. There is crown molding and decorative trim, adding yet another touch of elegance.

The kitchen features an apron sink and a neutral palette. Guy Tunnicliffe

The walls of the dining area are lined with picture-frame wainscoting. Guy Tunnicliffe

From here, a doorway connects to the final high-traffic area: the family room/den (218 square feet). A fireplace clad in stone with a gas insert anchors the space. Narrow double-hung windows stand sentry next to it. The room also features crown molding, oak flooring, and three more windows across the front of the house.

A stone-clad fireplace anchors the family room. Guy Tunnicliffe

A hall off the dining area connects to the bedrooms.

The primary suite is 217 square feet and comes with three windows, a bi-fold closet with custom shelving, and a bath with a white single vanity, a matching mirror, a tile floor, and a shower that features a clear-glass door, a tile backsplash, and a river rock floor.

Advertisement

Natural light pours into the primary suite. Guy Tunnicliffe

The floor in the shower is river rock. Guy Tunnicliffe

The guest bedroom measures 180 square feet and has a closet with bi-fold doors. The guest bath offers a porcelain pedestal sink and a tub/shower combination behind a curtain. The mosaic tile flooring mimics flowers. The black of their pistils and the white of their petals are captured in the tile that runs halfway up the wall.

The guest bedroom has white oak flooring. Guy Tunnicliffe

The guest bath offers a tub/shower combination. Guy Tunnicliffe

The basement, which houses the laundry, and the attic are unfinished.

The septic is designed for a four-bedroom house.

The landscaped grounds include blue hydrangeas; Stella d’Oro lilies; bayberry, blueberry, and winterberry bushes; beach plum; evergreens; beach grass; and three varieties of apple trees. The property has a bocce ball court and is a three-minute ride to Nickerson State Park.

The outdoor shower is ready to wash away the dust from a ride. Guy Tunnicliffe

The bocce ball court is lined with hydrangeas. Guy Tunnicliffe

You’ll have to supply your own horses.

Guy Tunnicliffe of Beach Road Properties in Orleans is the listing agent.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.