Maine lighthouse featured in ‘Forrest Gump’ movie hit by lightning

The damaged light was removed by US Coast Guard officials for repair or replacement, the statement said.

The tower of the Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde, Maine was struck by lightning on July 27, the Marshall Point Lighthouse & Museum said in a statement posted to its website .

Lightning recently struck a Maine lighthouse that dates back to the 19th century and was featured in the 90′s Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump,” officials said.

“The lighthouse property includes the light tower, accessible via a walkway, the lovingly restored 1880′s Keeper’s House, summer kitchen, recently reconstructed late 19th century barn and the original oil house,” the site says.

The museum has a number of fascinating exhibits.

“Housed within the keeper’s house and summer kitchen is a museum featuring exhibits which highlight not only the history of the lighthouse but explore the industries and history of the peninsula,” the site says. “A well-stocked research room allows visitors to view photographs and documents pertaining to the area’s history.”

And yes, the lighthouse has had more than a few star turns, according to the site.

“The lighthouse has featured in many commercial photo shoots and in the movie “Forest Gump,” [sic] featuring Tom Hanks, whose character concluded his cross-country run on the runway of Marshall Point Lighthouse,” the site says. “In the museum, visitors will find documentation on the filming of the movie.”

