Senator Warren speaks on port infrastructure in New Bedford

“I love seeing the activity over on the port now — you guys should be so proud,” Warren told New Bedford Mayor Jonathan Mitchell at the New Bedford Port Authority. “This is government at its best, because this is about partnership.”

NEW BEDFORD — On a visit to the city’s storied waterfront, Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday praised New Bedford’s use of federal funds to prepare for natural disasters and develop new infrastructure to protect against climate change.

Mitchell thanked Warren for helping pass federal legislation including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which included funds to invest in the nation’s ports, and the American Rescue Plan Act, through which New Bedford has scored grants to sustain and build out its economy.

“You’ve done a ton for us, Senator,” Mitchell said. “You’re starting to see the effects of, and will continue to see the effects of, a whole lot of federal investment here.”

Mitchell is also seeking Warren’s support for a proposal to extend and reconstruct Leonard’s Wharf, a fishing and lobstering hub.

New Bedford is the country’s highest-grossing port, bringing in $451 million worth of seafood in 2020, with the majority of that revenue coming from sea scallops, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Warren expressed support for proposed improvements to the wharf, which the city is requesting $24.4 million in federal funding to implement. Under the proposal, the wharf would be elevated by two feet to prepare for climate change-induced sea level rise, and its harbor line would be extended to meet the demand for dockage by offshore wind developers.

“It’s a good project. I’m leaning into this — so is the federal delegation,” Warren said, adding that she’s already sent a letter in support of the project to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “I know how important this is.”

Both Mitchell and Warren noted the importance of factoring sea level rise projections into the planning process for infrastructure development in the city.

Like much of the state’s South Coast, New Bedford is especially vulnerable to rising seas; a 2022 report found that under the worst-case scenario in which the world fails to cut greenhouse gas emissions, sea levels could rise as much as 2.6 feet in coastal towns from Seekonk to Falmouth.

New Bedford has historically avoided most flooding damage thanks to a hurricane barrier opened in 1966 — “the envy of lots of folks on the East coast,” Mitchell said — but rising seas could still impact the port. The 2022 study found that by 2050, higher sea levels could mean the barrier would need to be closed at least once every day, which would cause severe delays for boats entering and exiting the waterfront.

Warren emphasized the importance of integrating sea level rise projections into infrastructure planning. “This is part now of the federal requirements for getting these funds,” she said. “No one is signing off on investing federal dollars in projects that will be below water in a few years.”

Mitchell reiterated the importance of federal investment to help small, coastal cities. "We've been determined to succeed against the odds," he said. "We can't do it without federal partners."









