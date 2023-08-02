Bishop Fenwick students grapple with MIAA’s postseason ban: ‘It’s just really cruel to do this’

Keenan, a Peabody resident who captains the field hockey, basketball, and outdoor track teams, has waited her turn to guide a Fenwick team deep into the postseason as a senior. Now she will not get that chance.

Her siblings, Jack and Kate, were athletes who made her want to attend Fenwick. Her mother, Kathleen, ran cross-country at Fenwick and went on to coach the team. Her uncle played multiple sports, her cousin is a 1,000-point basketball scorer, and another cousin is in the school’s hockey hall of fame.

Tess Keenan is the 20th of 23 in her extended family to attend Bishop Fenwick High School.

In an unprecedented move, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association barred all Bishop Fenwick’s teams from participating in postseason tournaments during the 2023-24 academic year.

According to the MIAA, the decision stemmed from a pattern of rule infractions spanning more than a year. In a six-page notice presented to the Catholic school in Peabody, the MIAA said the appeal process has been “riddled with contradictory and misleading information.”

The punishment follows a contentious legal dispute over Fenwick’s request for the MIAA to grant a waiver for 19-year-old Anthony Marino to play baseball last spring in his fifth year of high school. The MIAA also said that Fenwick violated its rules by allowing a seventh-grader to play on the 2022 varsity baseball team without seeking a necessary waiver.

School president Thomas Nunan said he “steadfastly and resolutely” rejects the accusation that Fenwick was “knowingly deceitful.” He believes the ruling is detrimental to student-athletes who have nothing to do with the alleged transgressions.

Keenan and her classmates understand that the MIAA has a job to do, but they disagree with the verdict to punish teams that weren’t involved.

“I think it’s just really cruel to do this to all of us,” Keenan said. “I don’t think they realize how much this is affecting us. I think there would be so many other ways that they could deal with this issue. We’re all good kids, and we don’t deserve this.”

This past season, Keenan buried the winning jumper in the final minute against Norwell to lift the Crusaders to the Division 3 girls’ basketball final. They almost stunned favored St. Mary’s in the championship.

Fenwick returns most of that team, including American University-bound standout Cecilia Kay, and would enter the upcoming with a shot at capturing its first state title since 2016.

“Taking away that chance to even have the opportunity to do so is really devastating,” Keenan said.

It’s all gone, just like that, and Keenan is pleading with those involved to reconsider. Keenan, also a student government president, wrote a letter to the MIAA explaining her perspective.

For the students who plan to play in college, this will affect recruiting and potentially deprive them of the chance to prove themselves on a grand stage. For those who don’t, like Keenan, each season will end abruptly, and each chapter will feel incomplete. She knows they still have plenty to play for, but it doesn’t make the unsettling reality any easier to digest.

Keenan has heard rumblings of athletes considering transferring. She said she can’t blame them if they depart.

She has watched other Catholic schools crumble in recent years because of lack of enrollment. Keenan is concerned that a potential ripple effect could yield the same fate for Fenwick.

“I believe this is extremely unfair,” she said. “I think that this issue has nothing to do with all the students. I think this was an issue between adults and is a very unjust punishment.”

Senior captains Bryce and McKenna Leaman echoed Keenan’s thoughts. Bryce, who fueled Fenwick football to the Division 5 semifinals as the starting quarterback last fall, was on the field, throwing with his friends, when he checked his phone and saw the news. Now, he’s trying to rally his team and lead by example.

“I know some kids are sad and thinking about leaving,” Bryce said. “But since the captains are talking, and talking to them, we’re going to stay as a team and push through it together.”

McKenna, a goalie and captain on the girls’ soccer team and a standout runner, said the goal is to keep everything positive.

“We’re not responsible for what happened, but we’re taking the punishment for it,” she said. “It stinks, but we can deal with it.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.