Brandon Belt helps Blue Jays snap skid against Orioles

Lefthander Yusei Kikuchi pitched six innings to win back-to-back starts. Kikuchi (9-3) allowed one run and six hits. He hadn’t won consecutive outings since a three-start winning streak in April.

Paul DeJong went 0 for 3 in his Toronto debut at shortstop as the Blue Jays placed All-Star and AL batting leader Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of right patellar tendonitis.

Brandon Belt reached base three times and scored twice and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a five-game home losing streak against Baltimore, beating the American League-leading Orioles, 4-1, on Wednesday night.

Yimi García pitched the seventh and Jordan Hicks worked the eighth for Toronto. Erik Swanson finished for his third save in four chances, picking off rookie Jordan Westburg at first base for the final out.

“Their pitching was really good tonight,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Kikuchi was outstanding and their bullpen guys were lights out. We had a tough time scoring.”

Baltimore lost for the first time in four games but maintained its 1½-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who drove in the first run with a bloop single to center in the fourth to snap his hitless streak at 35 at-bats.

Stanton drives Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs to lead Gerrit Cole and the Yankees past the Rays, 7-2, preventing a three-game sweep at home.

Cole (10-2) recovered from a rocky start and beat Shane McClanahan (11-2) in a matchup of All-Star aces. New York scored five times in the third, highlighted by rookie Anthony Volpe’s two-run homer and Stanton’s three-run shot.

Stanton added a run-scoring single in the seventh.

Cole allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out eight, walked two, and got some help from his defense.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa got his first two outfield assists by making throws from left field to get René Pinto and Manuel Margot trying to stretch singles in the third and fifth, respectively.

Center fielder Harrison Bader made a sliding catch at the warning track in left-center on Wander Franco in the sixth.

McClanahan allowed five runs and five hits in four innings. The lefthander is winless in his last six outings.

Braves pound out win

Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Olson went deep for the MLB-leading Braves, who cruised to a 12-5 victory over the Angels in Atlanta.

Acuña launched a three-run shot off Lucas Giolito (6-8) in the third inning, then Riley and Olson went back to back in the fourth to cap a six-run outburst that finished off the Angels’ starter.

Giolito, acquired from the White Sox for the playoff push, matched his career high by giving up nine earned runs in 3⅔ innings.

Yonny Chirinos (5-4) pitched five strong innings for Atlanta, allowing three runs before being lifted after the first two batters singled in the sixth.

Seager a hit in return

Dane Dunning had a career-high 11 strikeouts, All-Star shortstop Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat coming off the injured list, and the host Rangers maintained a half-game lead over the Astros in the AL West with a 11-1 win over the White Sox.

The Rangers opened the scoring on Seager’s 16th homer, a two-run shot off Dylan Cease (4-5) in the first. Seager added an RBI single for the first of five runs the Rangers scored in the second.

Advertisement

Marcus Semien and Josh Jung also hit two-run homers for Texas

Dunning (9-4) had retired 20 batters in a row, the last five of those strikeouts, before No. 9 hitter Seby Zavala’s two-out homer in the eighth inning for Chicago’s first runs in three games. That was only the third hit allowed by Dunning, who walked one against his former team.

Sánchez ignites rout

Gary Sánchez homered twice and drove in four runs, Juan Soto went deep for the third time in two days, and the Padres beat the Rockies, 11-1, in Denver.

Sánchez had two of his three hits in San Diego’s seven-run ninth inning.

Ha-Seong Kim homered leading off the game and Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a towering three-run homer to help the new-look Padres win for the fifth time in six games. San Diego traded for five players before the Tuesday deadline to help with a playoff push in the final two months of the season.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Padres, whose scheduled starter Joe Musgrove was scratched with stiffness in his right shoulder. Nick Martinez served as the opener and tossed three scoreless innings.

McCormack lifts Astros

Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer in the second and a tiebreaking shot in the sixth to lift the host Astros to a 3-2 win over the Guardians and a three-game sweep. Ronel Blanco, who was recalled from Triple A Sugar Land before the game, yielded five hits and two runs with four walks in four innings. Phil Maton (3-3) allowed one hit in the sixth for the win. Justin Verlander is expected to join the Astros in New York on Thursday before the start of a series against the Yankees after being reacquired in a trade with the Mets on Tuesday. The Astros haven’t announced their rotation past Friday, but manager Dusty Baker said it’s possible Verlander starts Saturday … Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured right ankle in Tuesday’s loss to San Francisco. Adams entered to start the eighth, but threw just two pitches when he took a comebacker by Joc Pederson off the ankle.