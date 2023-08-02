Danilo Gallinari says he ‘can’t wait to play against Boston’ after Celtics-Wizards trade

Yet it was not to be, as the Celtics traded him as part of the package to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards in June. Now in Washington, Gallinari sounds as though he is in the mood for some revenge.

Gallinari, 34, rehabbed for the rest of the season but was unable to make it back on the court. In June, he exercised his player option for 2023-24, hoping to finally make his Boston debut.

Though Danilo Gallinari signed with the Celtics last summer, he never ended up playing for them after tearing an ACL prior to the season.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of his podcast, “A Cresta Alta,” Gallinari was direct.

“I can’t wait to play against Boston,” he said in Italian, per Sky Sports. “As soon as the schedule comes out I will put an X for every time I play Boston.”

It’s an interesting position for Gallinari, who seemed to acknowledge the possibility that he might be dealt in February ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

“We haven’t talked about the trade situation,” Gallinari told reporters Feb. 8. “But I’m 34 years old, I’ve been in the league 15 years. Whatever happens, happens. It’s out of my control, and I’m focused in on my job.”

Still, as he looks ahead to a new team and a chance to make his NBA return, Gallinari is optimistic he’ll be back up to speed in time for the regular season.

“I’m excited, I’m ready to start the new season,” Gallinari said. “Right now I’m still in rehab so I’m not ready nowadays to play a basketball game, but the goal is to arrive for training camp 100 percent ready.”

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.