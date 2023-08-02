JuJu Smith-Schuster believes Patriots are in good hands with their wide receivers

“Honestly, I think all our guys can be No. 1 receivers,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think everyone we put in that huddle, in that position, all can go out there and make plays, whenever their number is called. As you saw today, everybody was making plays. It was really nice.”

While other receivers — including DeVante Parker — had their standout moments during a strong session for the offense in 11-on-11 work Wednesday, JuJu Smith-Schuster certainly made his case, as he and Jones connected on an impressive touchdown pass near the end of practice. The play set off a celebratory dance involving Jones, Smith-Schuster, and some of the other receivers.

FOXBOROUGH — While you could argue that tight end Hunter Henry remains Mac Jones’s No. 1 overall target in the passing game, there’s still some question as to who might be the lead receiver on the roster.

Smith-Schuster, who signed a three-year deal with the Patriots that could see him make as much as $33 million, says that it’s not the contract that defines a No. 1 receiver.

“I mean, just because they signed me to a three-year deal and I’m a new receiver doesn’t mean that I’m a No. 1 receiver,” said Smith-Schuster, who had 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season for Kansas City. “I think DeVante Parker is a guy who is arguably the No. 1 receiver. I think Kendrick Bourne is a No. 1 receiver. I think I can be a No. 1 receiver.

“At the end of the day, you have three receivers on the field, you have two receivers on the field … whoever gets the ball, I know they’re going to make plays when they have the opportunity. I’m not really too big into who’s one, who’s two, who’s three. I’m into who is on that field and who can make plays.”

After an occasionally rocky start to the summer, the offense has shown up nicely the last few workouts, and Smith-Schuster has been a big reason why. The 26-year-old, who has lined up in the slot and on the boundary, understands that it’s a work in progress.

“It takes time,” he said. “There’s always room to improve. The past days — or weeks — we’ve been installing new plays, and we’re finally being able to go out there and pretty much know what we know. And we’ve mastered it.

“So this week was kind of like a review week where we’re stacking good days going into next week and the following weeks, where we have to keep dialing in and mastering these plays.”

He said one thing that’s made the transition easy for him is the presence of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was one of the reasons he chose New England when he was a free agent.

“He’s a smart OC. I love his coaching style,” said Smith-Schuster. “He’s one of the guys … he’s just one of those dudes that you want to play hard for him, because he’s doing his best to put us all in the right spot. It’s nice.”

Easy does it

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was limited Wednesday, leaving for the lower field after warmups and returning for a noncompetitive two-minute drill at the end of the session.

It appears Stevenson’s absence is mostly precautionary, with the goal trying to keep him as fresh as possible for the upcoming grind.

“Just trying to decrease my workload,” said Stevenson, who rushed for a team-high 1,040 yards last season. “Honestly, you’ve got to ask Bill Belichick. I don’t know why I’m not [practicing]. You’ve got to ask Bill, really.”

Stevenson, who said he was “itching to get in there” — especially with the pads on — understands the situation.

“All these guys here, all the coaches, all the staff, they’ve been in the league way longer than I have,” Stevenson said. “So whatever they say, I just take it and do what they say.

“I don’t really ask too many questions when something is told to me. I just try to do the best I can to do what they say. So it wasn’t really a conversation about it.”

Trash men

With the pads back on, the intensity — and with it some trash talk — returned to the practice field. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was asked who was the best trash talker on the team.

“Other than me?” he said. “[Jabrill Peppers is] up there. Pep up there, for sure. He got it.”

Earlier this summer, Atlanta defensive tackle Calais Campbell identified Mac Jones as one player known to talk some trash. Bentley begrudgingly agreed.

“He’s working on it,” Bentley said. “I think Mac does a good job. A solid job, for sure. I don’t know if it works that much, but shout-out to him.”

No deal

Kyle Dugger, entering the last year of his contract, was asked if there was any movement regarding a new deal. “Nah,” he replied bluntly. … Plenty of notables in attendance for the morning session, including golfer Keegan Bradley, former Patriots executive Scott Pioli (working with the NFL Network), and owner Robert Kraft. … The Patriots return to the practice field Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Gates open to the public at 8:30. For more information, check out patriots.com/trainingcamp.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.