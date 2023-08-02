Key hits keep Brayan Bello afloat in Red Sox’ 6-4 victory over the Mariners

Josh Winckowski, aided by a negligent throw by Triston Casas, got himself out of second-and-third jam in the eighth, striking out a pair to end the threat.

Kenley Jansen, who before the game said he would use chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s “underdog” comments regarding his club as motivation, shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth, collecting his 24th save.

SEATTLE — On a day in which the trade deadline came and went, and the Red Sox big league roster stayed the same, the club put together a 6-4 win over the Mariners, moving the team 1½ games behind the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot.

Advertisement

The Red Sox (57-50) snapped a three-game losing skid and will have a chance at a series victory Wednesday afternoon with Kutter Crawford on the hill.

Brayan Bello ran into trouble in his first inning Tuesday night against the host Mariners.

The 24-year-old righthander relinquished a leadoff walk to J.P. Crawford, which was followed by Julio Rodriguez’s sharp single to left. Eugenio Suarez followed with a grounder through the left side, plating Crawford from second. Left fielder Jarren Duran, who was attempting to nab Crawford at the plate, earned his first error of the year with a wide throw, moving the runners up.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Bello gifted Cal Raleigh with a free pass to load the bases, but he wiggled out of trouble, inducing a fly out, strikeout, and ground out.

Bello seemed as though he had settled into his groove, going the next three frames in scoreless fashion. Meanwhile, the Sox offense broke through in the fourth after the team loaded the bases against Mariners starter Bryce Miller, who came into the game with a 3.96 ERA in 14 starts.

Christian Arroyo stroked a two-run double to right field that one-hopped the wall, marking Arroyo’s first multi-RBI games since June 20. Reese McGuire, who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s contest, delivered a sacrifice fly.

Advertisement

In the fifth, the Sox stretched their lead to 5-1 after Duran got the inning going with a double. Alex Verdugo, who was without an extra-base hit since July 17, then pounded a two-run homer to left-center.

The comfortable lead for the Red Sox didn’t last long, however, with Suarez, again, getting into the action, launching a two-run home with two outs in the fifth.

McGuire responded in the sixth with a homer of his own, a solo shot. But a Ty France double in the bottom half of the sixth slimmed the Sox’ margin to 6-4.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.