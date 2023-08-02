Mitchell Miller, who signed with the Bruins and was cut days later, joins Slovakian team

The Bruins endured backlash for their decision to sign Miller, who pleaded guilty in an Ohio juvenile court in 2016 to charges of assault and a violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and a classmate were accused of racially motivated bullying of a developmentally disabled Black classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

Mitchell Miller, who the Bruins signed to an entry-level contract in November and released 72 hours later, signed with Slovakian team HK 32 Liptovský Mikuláš Wednesday.

Shortly after the Bruins announced that they had parted ways with Miller, team president Cam Neely acknowledged that the organization did not reach out to Meyer-Crothers and his family before deciding to sign Miller.

The New York Post’s Larry Brooks reported in July that the Bruins, Miller, and the NHL agreed to a complete separation back in February, terminating Miller’s contract with the organization.

“From everything I heard, he was working on himself, working in programs to better himself,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in the wake of Miller’s signing and cutting.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also stated back in November that the Bruins did not consult the league before signing Miller, and the defenseman was “not eligible” to play in the NHL until he received proper clearance.

The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller 111th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft despite the team’s knowledge of Miller’s conviction. The Coyotes renounced his rights 22 days after he was drafted.

Miller sat out the 2020-21 season but played for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22, totaling 39 goals and 44 assists.

Liptovský Mikuláš didn’t make the playoffs in the top Slovakian league last year and was saved in relegation the year before. The team has not won a championship in either of the top two Slovakian leagues.

