Patriots offense finally has its day to shine, and other observations from training camp

The two touchdowns elicited big cheers from fans, who once again packed the bleachers for the seventh practice of camp. The scores rejuvenated the offense, which had struggled to establish consistency inside the red zone.

During an 11-on-11 period, quarterback Mac Jones found wide receiver DeVante Parker for a touchdown on a contested catch over rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Moments later, Jones connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for a toe-tap grab in the back of the end zone.

FOXBOROUGH — After a slow start to training camp, the Patriots offense settled in Wednesday morning for its best performance of the summer.

“To keep that spark in the offense, to keep having good plays, especially down in the red zone, those are a lot of points,” Smith-Schuster said. “There’s a big difference between putting up 3 points versus 7 points. It’s nice we could put some touchdowns in today.”

As the Patriots work to reset their passing attack following an underwhelming 2022 season, Wednesday’s high energy and improved execution are steps in the right direction.

The offense is hopeful the progress is a sign of what’s to come.

“It takes time,” Smith-Schuster said. “The past days or weeks, we’ve been installing new plays and now we’re finally being able to go out there, and we pretty much know what we know, and we’ve mastered it. This week was kind of like a review week where we’re stacking good days.”

Other notes and observations from Day 7 of camp …

▪ The offense also beat out the defense in one-on-one drills between the wide receivers and cornerbacks, prompting the latter to do some pushups.

Highlights from the session: Jonathan Jones broke up a pass intended for Parker, but then Parker beat Gonzalez, which led to some trash talk. Sixth-round pick Demario Douglas continued to wow, going up over Marcus Jones and shaking off Shaun Wade to catch both of his passes. Fellow sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte also popped for the first time, beating two starting corners in Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones.

▪ Boutte even got some time with the first team, catching a pass from Mac Jones during an 11-on-11 period. The 21-year-old rookie acknowledged he’s had a slow start but said Wednesday’s practice gives him “a lot of confidence” moving forward.

Boutte, a five-star recruit out of high school and once one of the top receiver prospects in the nation, will have a tough time making the 53-man roster over Douglas the way things stand. But he recognized there is still time for him to show the coaches what he can do, both on offense and special teams.

“At the end of day, we’re all competing, we’re all trying to make the roster,” Boutte said. “Control what you can control. Every opportunity you get is an opportunity that you could be taking.”

▪ Boutte’s breakout coincided with the absence of second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who practiced in a limited capacity on the lower fields after stretching. Thornton, who has had a relatively quiet camp, had been rehabbing a soft-tissue injury earlier in the spring, though it’s unclear what sidelined him Wednesday.

Joining Thornton on the lower fields were the usual suspects in outside linebacker Matthew Judon, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and offensive tackle Trent Brown. Judon returned to the main fields for conditioning work at the end of practice and Stevenson returned for some light team drills, but both were essentially non-participants. It appears their levels of participation will continue to fluctuate throughout camp.

Asked about his practice status, Stevenson noted that the team is managing his workload and then deferred to coach Bill Belichick.

“Honestly, you’ve got to ask Bill Belichick,” he said. “I don’t know why I’m not practicing.”

Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery, who hasn’t practiced since suffering an unspecified leg injury during the second practice, made an appearance on the lower fields for the first time, though his timetable for return is still unknown.

Other players who visited the lower fields included special teamer Matthew Slater, safety Brad Hawkins, guard Chasen Hines, and wide receiver Ed Lee.

The Patriots also dealt with their usual set of absences: guards Michael Onwenu (physically unable to perform list) and Cole Strange (knee), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list), safety Cody Davis, and linebacker Terez Hall.

▪ The absences on the offensive line have resulted in some inexperienced combinations. Fifth-round pick Atonio Mafi, fourth-round pick Sidy Sow, 2022 seventh-round pick Andrew Stueber, and defensive tackle-turned-guard Bill Murray all have logged significant snaps.

While the younger players have received praise in their elevated roles, the lack of practice time for the starters could be troublesome if it persists.

▪ Every time the Patriots practice kickoffs, it serves as a reminder that it will be interesting to see how an NFL rule change affects their personnel decisions. Starting this season, any fair catch inside the 25-yard line on a kickoff will become a touchback. Slater has already spoken out passionately against the rule.

▪ Former Patriots executive Scott Pioli and Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley paid visits. Bradley is a New England native — he won the MIAA Division 2 individual state golf championship in 2004 — so one would guess that he grew up a Patriots fan. There have not been many special guests at training camp otherwise.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.