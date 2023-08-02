Red Sox defense continues its season of lowlights

Poor fielding cost the Sox again during a 6-3 loss against the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon as two plays that should have been made went awry.

SEATTLE — Once this season is over, whatever the result, the Red Sox need to have an intervention about their defense.

In a 3-3 game in the seventh inning, Julio Rodriguez broke his bat on a ground ball to shortstop. Yu Chang had the ball lined up, but third baseman Rafael Devers broke to his left and barreled into him.

The ball skipped through to left field. That allowed Jose Caballero to go to third base.

“Guys were trying to make a play, communication has to be better,” manager Alex Cora said. “I can’t say, ‘Don’t go after it.’ The effort was there; communication wasn’t there.”

Caballero scored on a single by Eugenio Suarez as Rodriguez went to third. The Mariners then successfully executed a double steal. Suarez broke for second. When Connor Wong’s throw went through, Rodriguez took off.

Wong’s throw bounced and the return throw from second baseman Christian Arroyo was late.

No error was charged, but it was another occasion where the Sox let a run score that should have been prevented.

The Sox lead the majors with 74 errors, seven more than the Tigers. Their 45 throwing errors are eight more than any other team.

Defensive Runs Saved, an all-encompassing statistic, has the Sox with the fifth-worst defense in the majors.

“We’ve been talking about the defense all season,” Cora said. “You see us work before games. We’ve been talking about defense since spring training. At the end of the day we need to make plays. We’ll go over it on Friday, talk about what happened, and move on.”

There is no one player to blame. That the Sox have used six starting shortstops and six starting second basemen is a factor.

The decision to use Kiké Hernández as shortstop to open the season was a poor one. The Sox also went a long stretch with defensively challenged Enmanuel Valdez at second base.

Linebacker-sized Bobby Dalbec played a game at shortstop and 38-year-old Justin Turner has played parts of 10 games at second base.

“It hasn’t been pretty certain days or stretches,” Cora said. “But we’ll keep working at it. We have to get better.”

As Cora has said several times, poor defense is a reflection on him and the coaching staff. A manager is ultimately responsible for how his team executes fundamentally.

But given the rapid-fire roster turnover in recent years, putting together an infield that plays well together has been impossible.

Devers, who improved defensively last season, has regressed this year. Triston Casas has become a dangerous hitter but remains a dangerous fielder. Based on DRS, he’s been one of the worst-fielding first basemen in the league.

Masataka Yoshida, a fine hitter, has been a detriment in left field. He has been the designated hitter in 38 games and that number will probably climb over time.

The Sox have adopted a pregame routine to work on infield play and there has been some progress. But mistakes are routine, whether it’s physical errors or mental ones.

Sox outfielders regularly overthrow the cutoff man, allowing runners to move into scoring position. Too often, players react without first understanding the situation.

“We’re trying our best to get better and improve that part of the game,” Devers said.

To be sure, the Sox have wedged players into the lineup based solely on their offensive skills and lived with the results. But sometimes those results make you cringe.

“Their defense is embarrassing,” texted a scout who watched the Sox play in San Francisco over the weekend.

That’s harsh, but it’s not inaccurate.

What can be done? Not much for this season. There are 54 games remaining and this is the team they have. The return of Trevor Story at shortstop, which should be soon, should help. But more is needed.

Come spring training, the Sox may need to revamp their workouts to spend more time on fundamental plays. Or evaluate how properly they’re preparing players in the minor leagues.

At this point, everything should be on the table.

“We’ll talk about that in February,” Cora said. “Right now we’re in the middle of the wild-card hunt.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.