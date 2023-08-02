Game 108: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes

The Red Sox managed to snap their three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win at Seattle . The victory came after Chaim Bloom swung a deal with the Brewers for Luis Urías . The move is expected to bolster the depth of the infield — for the WooSox. Stay tuned for an announcement on the Luis Urías bobblehead night at Polar Park.

Tuesday night’s win means the Red Sox have a chance to take the series in this afternoon’s finale at T-Mobile Park (First pitch is at 4:10 p.m.)

The Sox will return to Boston after the game and will have a day off on Thursday before beginning a 10-game homestand on Friday, starting with a three-game series with the Blue Jays, who hold a 1½ game lead for the final wild-card spot.

Lineups

RED SOX (57-50): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (5-5, 3.86 ERA)

MARINERS (55-52): TBA

Pitching: RHP Logan Gilbert (9-5, 3.83 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Gilbert: Christian Arroyo 1-3, Rafael Devers 0-5, Reese McGuire 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-3

Mariners vs. Crawford: J.P. Crawford 0-2, Ty France 0-2, Teoscar Hernández 1-4, Julio Rodríguez 0-2, Josh Rojas 0-1, Eugenio Suárez 0-2

Stat of the day: Triston Casas led the American League and ranked second in MLB during July with a 1.199 OPS (min. 50 plate appearances), joining Ted Williams as the only Red Sox player to post an OPS that high in any calendar month before turning 24. Williams turned the trick eight times from 1939-42.

Notes: Crawford has faced the Mariners once, getting a no decision despite throwing five scoreless inning on June 12, 2022. He got a win in his last start when he limited the Giants to one run on three hits in 5⅔ innings as the Sox prevailed, 3-2 last Friday. … This will be Gilbert’s third start against the Red Sox, having gone 0-0 with a 3.46 ERA in his two previous outings. He went 4-0 in five starts in July, posting s 2.78 ERA. … Jarren Duran led the AL and ranked third in MLB with a .384 average during July (min. 50 plate appearances). He also ranked second in the AL during the month in runs (19) and doubles (10), and ranked third in stolen bases (8), joining Tris Speaker as the only Red Sox player to bat at least .380 in a calendar month and steal as many as eight bases. Speaker accomplished the feat four times from 1912-14.

