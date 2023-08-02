Saints running back Alvin Kamara meets with Roger Goodell in New York

“I don’t want to really get into all the details,” Allen continued. “We’ll let the process play and then we’ll react to whatever decisions are made.”

“It shows initiative on Alvin’s part to want to get out ahead of this and get his side of the story out in terms of visiting with the commissioner,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said after practice. “We felt like, and he felt like, it was the right thing to do.

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was excused from practice on Wednesday so he could meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York to discuss a recently settled criminal case stemming from a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas.

Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis have said the Saints have yet to receive an indication of if, or when, the NFL could decide on whether to discipline Kamara.

The NFL on Wednesday declined comment on Kamara’s meeting with Goodell or any timeline for potential discipline.

Kamara played throughout the 2022 season while the NFL waited for a resolution to his court case, which also involved cornerback Chris Lammons.

The two players were accused, along with two other defendants, of beating Darnell Greene Jr. of Houston unconscious following an altercation that spilled out of an elevator and into a hallway.

Kamara and Lammons pleaded no contest on July 11 to misdemeanors and agreed to each pay just more than $100,000 toward Greene’s medical costs. The deal allowed the players to avoid trial and possible prison time after initially being charged with felonies.

Questions allowed

Lawyers for former Bills punter Matt Araiza will be allowed to ask about the sexual history of the woman who accused him and other men of raping her at a house party near San Diego State University, a judge ruled this week.

Superior Court Judge Matthew Braner said Monday he will allow deposition questioning in the woman’s civil suit to focus on the year before the alleged assault in October 2021. He also ordered that most of the questions be phrased to elicit a “yes” or “no” response, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

The accuser’s credibility “will be a central issue in this case,” the judge wrote, and so Araiza should be permitted to ask the woman about her public statements regarding her age and number of sexual partners.

The woman is suing Araiza and four other former Aztec football players. The lawsuit alleges Araiza had sex with her in a side yard of the house then brought her into a bedroom where she said men took turns raping her. The woman, who was 17 at the time, told San Diego police detectives she cooperated to avoid being hurt.

Araiza has said he stayed in the backyard and never entered the home during the party, and that he left nearly a half-hour before the alleged bedroom incident occurred.

He and most of the other former Aztec players she is suing have said their encounters with the woman were consensual. After a months-long police investigation, the District Attorney’s Office announced in December that it would not file criminal charges.

Last week, Araiza filed a defamation suit against the woman, accusing her of knowingly making “false statements with a reckless disregard for the truth” when she spoke to police and later to media outlets.

If the shoe fits . . .

Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley switched cleats Wednesday to alleviate toe soreness.

Coach Doug Pederson initially said Ridley would be limited in training camp because of his achy toe, but Ridley found a solution by wearing different shoes. He responded by taking part in every practice drill, although he dropped at least four passes.

Ridley left practice early on Tuesday, took off his shoulder pads and shoes, and chilled on a metal bench. The Jaguars provided no update on him until Pederson addressed reporters before practice Wednesday.

“Just sore. He’ll be fine,” Pederson said. “We were sort of cautionary with him [Tuesday]. He’ll be back out there today and we’ll just monitor him and limit the amount of running he’ll do.”