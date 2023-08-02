scorecardresearch Skip to main content
MARINERS 6, RED SOX 3

Spotted a 3-run lead against the Mariners, the Red Sox bullpen came unglued

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 2, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Kutter Crawford threw five scoreless innings, but his bullpen squandered the strong start.Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

SEATTLE — The Red Sox had a forgettable West Coast trip, dropping consecutive series following Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Kutter Crawford went five scoreless frames, but the bullpen coughed up a 3-0 lead beginning with Cal Raleigh’s two-run homer off John Schreiber in the sixth. A four-run seventh inning ultimately stamped a fourth loss in five games for the Sox.

Jarren Duran stroked a two-run homer off Logan Gilbert in the third.

The Red Sox (57-51) finished the road trip 2-4. They will begin a three-game set against the Blue Jays on Friday at Fenway.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.

