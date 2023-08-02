Spotted a 3-run lead against the Mariners, the Red Sox bullpen came unglued

SEATTLE — The Red Sox had a forgettable West Coast trip, dropping consecutive series following Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

Kutter Crawford went five scoreless frames, but the bullpen coughed up a 3-0 lead beginning with Cal Raleigh’s two-run homer off John Schreiber in the sixth. A four-run seventh inning ultimately stamped a fourth loss in five games for the Sox.

Jarren Duran stroked a two-run homer off Logan Gilbert in the third.