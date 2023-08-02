Sweden blanks Argentina to end perfect group stage ahead of clash with United States in Women’s World Cup

Blomqvist broke a scoreless deadlock with a header in the 66th minute to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G.

Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal in Hamilton, New Zealand, lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the United States in the Women’s World Cup.

“We had good patience today. We felt that of course we want to score goals and we want to create chances. I think we also felt that the chances will come, and when they came, we have to be ready and not be frustrated,” said Blomqvist.

Sweden, which rested nine starters to open the match, threatened in the first half but disjointed play and fouls prevented it from taking early control.

Playing at times in a pelting rain, Argentina did not create a real chance in open play, and suffered a blow when veteran Florencia Bonsegundo was stretchered off in tears after a late tackle by Blomqvist in the 41st minute.

Elin Rubensson converted a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to seal the victory.

Caroline Seeger made her 20th Women’s World Cup appearance to equal Hedvig Lindahl’s tournament record for Sweden.

More than 17,900 spectators packed Waikato Stadium, which holds just 18,009. The crowd was full of Argentina supporters who sang and chanted the entire game.

Sunday’s clash in Melbourne between the United States, the two-time reigning World Cup champions, and third-ranked Sweden will be their seventh meeting and tie the record for the most-played matchup in Women’s World Cup history.

Argentina’s run ended in the group stage just as it had in its three previous appearances, in 2019, 2007, and 2003. La Albiceleste are still without a tournament win.

“We’re proud of the players, they gave it their all. We can sleep at ease. Of course we’re sad, that’s football. But our heads are very high, and we’ll continue down this pathway,” said Argentina coach German Portanova.

Jamaica ends Brazil’s run

Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a 0-0 tie that ended Brazil’s tournament in the group stage for the first time since 1995.

The scoreless game in Melbourne also ended Brazilian great Marta’s World Cup career.

She holds the all-time scoring record with 17 goals at the World Cup but couldn’t add to her tally in her sixth trip to the global tournament.

“For me, that is the end, but it’s just the beginning for the others,” Marta said.

After conceding 12 goals in its Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama, and Brazil in consecutive games to finish second in Group F behind the French.

In addition to being ranked well below both Brazil and France, Jamaica progressed despite the financial struggles it faced before the tournament.

These difficulties resulted in Jamaica receiving support from fans through crowdfunding due to inadequate support from its federation. Nearly $100,000 was raised for the team through two fundraisers.

With Marta starting for the first time in the group stage, Brazil maintained possession for most of the first half but struggled to test Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

The second half saw Brazil lift the tempo as the team chased the goal needed to advance. Brazil recorded six shots on target but struggled to threaten Jamaica’s goal.

Marta was replaced after 80 minutes with the game still in the balance.

A free kick from Andressa and a header from Debinha in stoppage time represented Brazil’s closest chance at the winning goal.

South Africa ousts Italy

Needing a victory, South Africa beat Italy, 3-2, at Wellington, New Zealand, to qualify for the round of 16 at for the first time.

A tie would have been enough to take eighth-ranked Italy through. And in a turbulent final 20 minutes, both teams stood on the brink of qualifying.

The halftime score was 1-1 after Arianna Caruso’s penalty in the 11th minute and Benedetta Orsi’s own goal in the 32nd. Hildah Magaia scored in the 67th to put South Africa ahead, 2-1, and left the team on the brink of history, before Caruso tied it off a corner in the 74th.

At last, in the second minute of stoppage time, Magaia provided the assist for Thembi Kgatlana’s match-winner and South Africa was through in a moment of huge significance for women’s sport in the country.

“They call me the breadwinner. So without the breadwinner, there’s no bread,” Magaia said. “I had to provide the bread for the nation.”

Magaia’s comment carried literal force. In advancing to the last 16, each South Africa player will take home at least $60,000, a life-altering sum. Magaia said she now will be able to properly care for her mother.

South Africa qualified second behind Sweden in Group G, and will face the Netherlands on Sunday.

France recovers to beat Panama

Fifth-ranked France survived the shock of going a goal down to Panama inside two minutes to win, 6-3, in Sydney and advance to the round of 16 atop Group F.

France, which only needed a tie to advance, could face two-time champion Germany in the round of 16.

France responded to going behind to Marta Cox’s 30-yard free kick into the top corner, Panama’s first goal in a Women’s World Cup, by scoring five times by the 52nd minute. But it still conceded two more as Panama mounted an unlikely fightback late on.

The French had to thank Kadidiatou Diani, who scored a hat trick to put them well ahead by the time Panama came back into it.

Lea Le Garrec made it 4-1 in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Diani completed her hat trick when she scored her second penalty seven minutes after the break when Wendy Natis was penalized on a VAR review for handling in the box.

Panama pulled a goal back with a penalty in the 64th, which was converted by Yomira Pinzon.

Lineth Cedeno scored another for the 52nd-ranked team with a header in the 87th.

Vicki Becho scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time as France scored its most goals in a Women’s World Cup match.