Tabor Academy’s Kaelyn Carroll makes the most of A Shot for Life basketball all-star game appearance

Participating in her first A Shot For Life event, the sophomore has already raised over $1,400 for cancer research.

Carroll, a Dedham native, finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds as Team Blue fought off Team White, 92-69, in the second A Shot For Life basketball all-star game.

BRAINTREE — Participating in A Shot For Life has some extra meaning for Tabor Academy’s Kaelyn Carroll. Her aunt passed away from cancer when she was younger, and other relatives have suffered from it as well. So when presented with her first opportunity to raise money for cancer research, Carroll didn’t hesitate. And it’s a good thing she did.

“Everyone here is so great,” Carroll said. “It’s just a lot of fun to play with all these girls.”

Wachusett’s Mary Gibbons scored 17 points for Team Blue. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Wachusett’s Mary Gibbons added 17 points for Team Blue, and New Hampton’s Mia Mancini had 13 points. Team Blue pulled away in the third quarter and never looked back.

Rivers’ Payton Richard scored 23 to lead Team White, while Andover’s Amelia Hanscom added 13. Carroll’s Tabor Academy teammate Sophia Vital (five points, five assists) also featured for Team White, a matchup Carroll was eager to hunt down.

“It was so good to see her,” Carroll said. “Obviously, I had to come out and beat her real quick. But she was great.”

Scituate’s Grace McNamara (center) battles Emily Ryan, left, of St. George’s and New Hampton’s Mia Mancini for possession. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Founded by CEO Mike Slonina in 2010, A Shot For Life raises money for cancer research through a number of sports. Though it was first created for basketball, the program has spread to baseball, softball, lacrosse, hockey, soccer, and football in recent years.

This was the second year A Shot For Life staged a basketball all-star game in addition to the marquee event, the A Shot For Life shooting challenge, which will take place Saturday.

“I love our players,” Slonina said. “We feel the same way about our players as a high school or AAU coach does, but we get a fraction of the time with them. Being able to see them all again tonight, it’s so much fun to be in the gym together.”

St. George’s Barrett Loer elevates for 2 of his 19 points. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

On the boys’ side, the battle between Team White and Team Blue came down to the final possession, with Team White holding on for a 137-135 victory.

Led by Phillips Exeter’s Ryder Frost, who finished with 23 points, Team White fought off a late surge from Team Blue.

Frost and Brimmer & May’s Ta’Quan Williams (19 points) each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute, allowing Team White to throw a long inbound pass and run out the clock in the waning seconds after Team Blue cut the deficit back to one possession.

“We kind of decided in the beginning that we weren’t going to try for the whole game, but in the fourth quarter we amped it up to have some fun and make it interesting at the end,” Frost said. “So we ran it up, but then we had to actually play some defense at the end.”

Rivers’s Ryan Altman (left), who scored a game-high 29 points, races Brimmer and May’s Taquan Williams for a loose ball. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Rivers’ Amir Lindsey scored 21 for Team White, Pingree’s Ray Cuevas added 20, including 15 in the second half, and Milton Academy’s Austin Hunt dropped in 19.

For Team Blue, Rivers’s Ryan Altman led the late surge, with 16 of his game-high 29 points coming in the second half. MacDuffie’s Jack Lemelman and Rivers’s Jay Jones each added 20, and St. George’s Barrett Loer had 19.

“I may or may not have said to the refs once or twice, ‘Let’s try to get a close game’,” Slonina said with a laugh. “We balanced out the rosters, and they’re all really, really good. Points can get added up very quickly at these events.”